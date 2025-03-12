"It just gets worse and worse" — Internet reacts to claims that Kim Soo-hyun refused Won Bin’s alleged offer to pay late Kim Sae-ron’s 700M won debt

On March 11, 2025, media outlet @TheePopCore on X reported that Kim Soo-hyun refused an alleged offer from Won Bin to settle Kim Sae-ron's debt of 700 million KRW (approximately $482,100).

Ad

Kim Sae-ron, known for her role in Bloodhounds, faced significant financial challenges following a DUI incident in May 2022. The incident resulted in a 20 million KRW fine and compensation payments of 700 million KRW.

Her agency at the time, Gold Medalist, initially covered these costs but later sought repayment from the actress. In March 2024, Gold Medalist sent a legal notice to Kim Sae-ron demanding repayment of the loan and warning of potential civil and criminal actions if the amount was not repaid promptly.

Ad

Trending

Despite the lack of verification, the rumor has gained traction, leading to discussions about Won Bin's generosity and contrasting it with Kim Soo-hyun's alleged actions. Netizens were outraged to learn the new allegations against the latter, which sparked a flurry of reactions on X.

One user wrote:

"It just gets worse and worse omfg."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Netizens condemned Kim Soo-hyun for allegedly stopping Won Bin from helping Kim Sae-ron. Although this claim hasn't been confirmed by Won Bin yet, the news went viral online, sparking a discussion among fans.

"This news just gets more terrible for #KimSooHyun as more dirt gets dug out. One thing's for sure, #WonBin is the good big brother everyone would love to have! He truly cared for Kim Sae Ron," an X user wrote.

Ad

"The fact that Won Bin was trying to help Kim Sae Ron through this mess. Kim Soo Hyun might be cancelled for good this time cuz Koreans don't play when it comes to Won Bin," another said.

"No wonder Wonbin was devastated when he visited the funeral but this guy did not even show his face," one netizen commented.

Ad

Some netizens discussed the possibility of Won Bin giving the money to Kim Sae-ron directly so that she could pay off the debt. Since this hasn't been confirmed yet, online fans expressed confusion regarding the debt settlement claims.

"I'm confused won bin could not pay her debt to kim soohyun? Could he not give the money to her to pay back then?" a user wrote.

Ad

"I’m sorry but this is a bit… he could have given the money to her directly? I don’t understand why this is relevant right now," another remarked.

"Hard to believe. It makes no sense at all," one more X user added.

Kim Sae-ron's debt, allegations involving Kim Soo-hyun, and Won Bin's rumored help, explored

Ad

Kim Sae-ron was found dead in her apartment on February 16, 2025, the same day as Kim Soo-hyun's 37th birthday. Police authorities detected no foul play and ruled her death as a s*icide.

On March 10, 2025, the YouTube channel Garosero claimed that the owner of Gold Medalist, actor Kim Soo-hyun, dated Kim Sae-ron from 2015 to 2021. In an interview with the actress' aunt, it was disclosed that she was 15 when she started dating Kim Soo-hyun, who was 27 back then.

Ad

The aunt also claimed that the Bloodhounds actress took her life on Kim Soo-hyun's birthday. Netizens zeroed in on the accusation, which further fueled speculations against the Queen of Tears actor.

Reports surfaced alleging that amid financial troubles, Kim Sae-ron had reached out to Kim Soo-hyun, pleading for help and asking for more time to repay the debt. An alleged text message from the late actress to Kim Soo-hyun read:

“I’m not saying I won’t pay, but if you demand 700 million won right now, I really can’t do it. It’s not that I refuse to pay, I just can’t afford it at the moment. But do I really have to go to court? Please save me… Please, give me some time.”

Ad

Further complicating the narrative, rumors emerged suggesting that actor Won Bin, who co-starred with Kim Sae-ron in The Man from Nowhere, had offered to pay off her debt. These claims originated from a single comment on a YouTube video, with no concrete evidence to support them.

Meanwhile, Kim Soo-hyun's agency, Gold Medalist, refuted all allegations and said that this same "cyber scavenging behavior" had caused the late Kim Sae-ron significant distress. Following the new claims against the actor, they stated:

Ad

“This is a textbook example of the cyber scavenging behavior that caused the late Kim Sae-ron so much distress. Spreading falsehoods for personal gain, while exploiting the name of the deceased, is utterly unacceptable.”

Ad

As of now, Garosero has demanded an apology from Kim Soo-hyun for allegedly dating a minor when he was 27. They have warned the actor that they would release more evidence if he didn't apologize to the bereaved family.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback