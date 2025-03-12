"It is not something that can be dismissed" — Dispatch reportedly confirms Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron's relationship amidst controversy

On March 12, 2025, Korean media outlet Dispatch reported that late actress Kim Sae-ron and actor Kim Soo-hyun were in a relationship. The outlet, known for exposing celebrity news, claimed to have verified the information through multiple sources. They stated the alleged relationship was an open secret in the industry, contradicting Kim Soo-hyun’s agency, Gold Medalist, which had denied the claims.

A close acquaintance of Kim Soo-hyun reportedly stated,

"Kim Sae-ron’s age is an issue, so they can never admit to their relationship."

The outlet also highlighted past instances that fueled speculation, including Kim Sae-ron's wedding-themed pictorial released on January 8, 2025. The report acknowledged that it is impossible to determine if the controversy surrounding their relationship directly contributed to her passing.

However, media scrutiny, social media speculation, and personal struggles may have played a role, as per the outlet.

Dispatch reports on debt dispute between Gold Medalist, Kim Soo-hyun and late actress Kim Sae-ron

Dispatch’s report released on March 12, 2025, detailed an alleged financial dispute between late actress Kim Sae-ron and her former agency, Gold Medalist. The report claimed that in March 2024, Gold Medalist had sent Kim a certified letter regarding a debt of approximately 700 million won. This amount was related to damages the agency had paid on her behalf following her DUI incident in 2022.

According to the certified letter, Kim Sae-ron had allegedly agreed to repay the loan by December 31, 2023, but had not done so. The agency warned of potential legal action if the full amount was not settled. However, Gold Medalist later told Dispatch that they had ultimately decided not to demand repayment, citing Kim’s financial situation.

There were discrepancies between the agency’s official statements and the circumstances surrounding the debt according to Dispatch. The media outlet questioned why the certified letter was sent if the agency did not intend to collect the money. In response, Gold Medalist stated that the procedure was necessary for internal documentation and to avoid potential legal issues related to company finances.

Dispatch reported that Kim Sae-ron had sold assets and used investment earnings to pay over 200 million won in advertising penalties. Despite her efforts, the financial burden remained high. Her agency knew of her situation, but the reason for the formal repayment request is unclear.

Kim Sae-ron passed away on February 16, 2025, the same day as Kim Soo-hyun’s birthday. Dispatch reportedly visited her residence and spoke with neighbors, one of whom recalled seeing her in distress. The resident claimed that Kim often sat on the stairs, visibly upset, and had a scar on her wrist.

While the exact impact of the financial dispute on Kim's personal struggles remains uncertain, Dispatch noted that the situation raised concerns about the pressures she faced in her final months.

Kim Sae-ron’s aunt alleges Kim Soo-hyun’s involvement in late actress’s struggles; Gold Medalist denies claims

For those unfamiliar, on March 10, 2025, STARNEWS reported that Kim Sae-ron’s aunt publicly accused actor Kim Soo-hyun and his agency, Gold Medalist, of contributing to the late actress’s difficulties. She alleged that financial demands and the agency’s actions played a role in Kim Sae-ron’s struggles before her passing.

Speaking on former reporter Kim Se-ui's YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute, the aunt claimed that Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron had been in a relationship since 2015, when she was 15 and he was 27. According to her, their relationship lasted six years.

In 2019, after Kim Soo-hyun joined Gold Medalist, Kim Sae-ron also signed with the agency instead of renewing her contract with YG Entertainment. Following Kim Sae-ron’s DUI incident, the agency reportedly covered 700 million KRW in damages.

The aunt alleged that Kim Sae-ron was told she was not obligated to repay the amount but later received a demand for repayment. She claimed that in 2024, Kim Sae-ron attempted to contact Kim Soo-hyun for clarification but received no response.

The aunt suggested that this, along with financial difficulties, added to Kim Sae-ron’s distress. Kim Sae-ron's family has since claimed to have evidence of the actress’s six-year relationship with the actor and stated that they plan to release it.

Gold Medalist denied all allegations, stating that Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron were not in a relationship. The agency also rejected claims of mishandling her DUI case or coordinating media attacks against her.

In its statement, the agency said,

"All claims made by Garosero Research Institute regarding Kim Soo-hyun through their YouTube broadcast are false."

It further stated that allegations linking Kim Soo-hyun, Gold Medalist, and YouTuber Lee Jin-ho to the actress’s struggles were untrue. The company emphasized that it would take legal action against the YouTube channel for spreading misinformation.

The agency also extended condolences over Kim Sae-ron’s passing but maintained a firm stance against what it described as defamatory claims. It urged the public not to amplify unverified information.

