“He even asked her to marry him” — Kim Sae-ron’s aunt reveals alleged marriage talks between Kim Soo-hyun and the ‘Bloodhounds’ actress

On March 12, 2025, during Garosero's YouTube livestream, Kim Sae-ron's aunt revealed that Kim Soo-hyun allegedly asked the late actress to marry him.

Earlier, on March 10, during the first interview with Garosero, Kim Sae-ron's aunt claimed that Sae-ron and Kim Soo-hyun began dating in 2015. Reportedly, Sae-ron was 15 years old, and Soo-hyun was 27. Her aunt alleged that their relationship lasted for six years.

In the present, the Bloodhounds actress's aunt further asserted that the couple had discussed marriage during their time together.

"They even talked about marriage. He even asked her to marry him," she said.

A Garosero Research Center representative asked about the timing of these discussions, stating:

"But wasn’t she a minor at the time when he asked her to marry him?"

The late actress's aunt clarified that the discussion about marriage took place when Kim Sae-ron was in her 20s.

"No, that was after she became an adult."

Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron's relationship: Timeline and details explored

On March 10, 2025, a video uploaded on the YouTube channel Hoverlab (or Garosero Institute) featured an interview with Sae-ron's aunt. She alleged that for about six years, Kim Soo-hyun had a romantic relationship with Kim Sae-ron.

According to the aunt, their relationship raised the issue of their big age gap because Sae-ron was a minor back then. There were further allegations from the family of the late actress against Kim Soo-hyun and his agency, Gold Medalist, about alleged financial misconduct.

They claimed that upon the incident of Sae-ron's DUI in 2022, Gold Medalist first paid 700 million won in damages on behalf of the actress. However, after they did not renew her contract with them, the agency served her a legal notice and asked her to repay the amount.

A message supposedly related to this conversation dated March 19, 2024, was revealed where Sae-ron pleaded Kim Soo-hyun about a time extension to clear the debt.

"Oppa, it’s Sae-ron. I received the certification, and they [Gold Medalist] said they are going to sue me. They told me they would give me plenty of time, so I’ve been working hard to prepare for my comeback, and I plan to repay a percentage from each project little by little," she said.

The Neighbor actress continued:

"I’m not saying I won’t pay, but if you demand 700 million won right now, I really can’t do it. It’s not that I refuse to pay, I just can’t afford it at the moment. But do I really have to go through a lawsuit? Please save me… Please, give me some time."

Besides, Garosero Research Institute (@Hoverlab) released a photograph allegedly showing Kim Soo-hyun kissing Kim Sae-ron on the cheek.

The family claimed that Kim Sae-ron was only 15 years old at the time the photo was taken, during her third year of middle school. This image intensified public scrutiny and fueled discussions about the nature of their relationship.

On February 16, 2025, Kim Sae-ron was found dead in her home in Seongdong District. Authorities ruled her death a s*icide, with no signs of foul play or a note found.

