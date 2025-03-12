“What goes around comes around”- Internet reacts to Kim Soo-hyun’s reported removal from G-Dragon’s ‘Good Day’ amidst Kim Sae-ron controversy

South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun, caught up in a controversy about allegedly dating the late Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor, will reportedly depart G-Dragon's variety show Good Day. On March 12, 2025, Maeil Kyungjae reported that the actor would not participate in the filming of Good Day, scheduled on March 13, 2025.

The filming of the MBC show's earlier episodes was reportedly concluded on February 27, 2025; discussions of whether the actor should be included or edited out are taking place. Notably, his departure from the show is still in talks, so video and audio sources would reportedly require significant revisions for broadcasting.

Public opinion in South Korea about Kim Soo-hyun has been reported to have become negative following the allegations against him in connection with Kim Sae-ron, who reportedly committed suicide on February 16, 2025. As soon as international fans learned that the actor may not appear on the show, they were relieved and stated that he should be further held accountable for his alleged actions.

"What goes around comes around," a fan said.

"I can’t believe he’s actually facing consequences i hope he never recovers from this i don’t want to see his disgusting ass try to make a comeback in a few years," a user stated.

"May the penetration of the international audience in K-dramas for once work iand we never see his pedophilic ass in our screens ever again," a netizen mentioned.

Fans further urged Disney+ to drop the Queen of Tears actor from the upcoming drama Knock-Off.

"For the longest longest time I’ve disliked this guy but oddly watching him on Good Day sort of made me grow fond of him only to know my initial gut feelings about him were probably always valid," a user commented.

"Yup go through the footage and blur, crop, cut him out. It’s about time MEN get that backlash," another," a netizen stated.

"Atleast MBC is moving for kim Saeron. Back to you @DisneyPlus. Kick that PEDOHYUN out of Knockoff," another user commented.

Fans stated that they no longer wished to see Kim Soo-hyun with other 88liner celebrities including Im Si-wan and Hwang Kwang-hee as well as G-Dragon.

"He finally get to taste what yeaji and saeron went through. karma is really a b*tch and i wish him nonstop sufferings," a netizen reacted.

"EVERYBODY CHEERED THANK F*CKING GOD !!!!!!! KEEP THIS PECULIAR MAN AWAY FROM JIYONG AND SIWAN AND KWANGHEE AND EVERYBODY ACTUALLY!," a fan wrote.

"It's not enough!!!! He used this girl, I don't think people understand the gravity of what he did. He treated her like filth after using her, she tried to pick up the pieces of her life but this narcissist wouldn't allow her. He needs to suffer!," a netizen reacted.

More about allegations against Queen of Tear Kim Soo-hyun involving late actress Kim Sae-ron

Kim Soo-hyun recently got embroiled in controversy for allegedly dating the late actress Kim Sae-ron while she was still a minor. On March 10, 2025, the YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute accused Kim Soo-hyun of being in a romantic relationship with Kim Sae-ron when she was allegedly 15 or 16 years old and he was 27 years old. Furthermore, the YouTuber also claimed they were in a relationship between November 19, 2015, and July 7, 2021.

The YouTuber also accused Kim Soo-hyun’s agency GOLD MEDALIST of mishandling her DUI case and demanded she pay monetary compensation. The agency allegedly paid 700 million KRW for the damages caused due to the DUI case in 2022. In 2023 they allegedly sent a certificate for the same amount, asking her to pay it all at once.

GOLD MEDALIST denied the accusations, leading Garosero Research Institute to share further alleged evidence, including intimate images of the two along with letters and text messages backing his claims on March 12, 2025. Amidst the controversy, brands like K-beauty brand Dinto halted future activities with ambassador Kim Soo-hyun, while other brands, including K2 Korea and Shabu All Day, have reportedly deleted images featuring the actor from their social media.

