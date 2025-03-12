“No change to our previous position”- Gold Medalist addresses viral unseen photo of Kim Soo-hyun allegedly kissing the late Kim Sae-ron 

South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun is caught in a growing controversy as a photo of him kissing late actress Kim Sae-ron on the cheek has resurfaced online. According to reports, it was taken when she was 16 years old.

This has reignited rumors about the nature of their alleged relationship, questioning its link to Kim Sae-ron’s death. On March 12, 2025, when approached by Korean media outlet SPOTV News, the superstar's, Gold Medalist, stood its ground.

“There is no change to our previous position,” Gold Medalist firmly responded.

The YouTube channel Garo Sero Research Institute shared the viral photo. It has been making serious claims against the Queen of Tears star. The photo came a day after they said Kim Sae-ron’s aunt shared information.

The aunt allegedly claimed Kim Soo-hyun was romantically involved with their niece. These claims are unverified but have drawn widespread attention online. According to Kim Se-ui from the Garo Sero Institute, the two actors allegedly started dating in 2015.

Back then, Kim Sae-ron was 15, and Kim Soo-hyun was 27. Their alleged six-year relationship reportedly ended in 2021. The agency had already addressed the issue when the first allegations broke out, calling the rumors “baseless.” They also vowed to take stringent "legal action" against those dispersing "malicious" content.

Kim Sae Ron’s leaked text to Kim Soo-hyun explained

The controversy grew after a leaked text message, allegedly from Kim Sae-ron to Kim Soo-hyun, emerged online. The message was reportedly shared on The Qoo. It mentions Kim Sae-ron’s financial struggles.

In the text, Kim Sae-ron allegedly asked the actor for more time to repay 700 million KRW (around $483,000). Reports say his agency, Gold Medalist, had covered that amount after her DUI case.

“Oppa, it's Saeron. I got a legal notice... Are you really suing me? You said you'd give me enough time, so I've been working hard to make a comeback.," Kim Sae-ron wrote.

She continued to appeal for leniency, stating:

“I was planning to pay it back little by little with every project. It's not that I won't pay—i just can't come up with 700 million won all at once. It's not that I refuse to, I literally can't. Does it really have to go to court? Please... just give me some time. I'm begging you. Let me live.”

Kim Sae-ron joined Gold Medalist in 2019, years after Kim Soo-hyun founded the agency. It followed his departure from KeyEast. Before that, Kim Sae-ron was under YG Entertainment.

Initially, the Gold Medalist reportedly supported the Bloodhounds actress financially. This included covering costs from her DUI case. But reports say their relationship later soured. The agency then demanded repayment.

Meanwhile, many netizens are urging brands to drop Kim Soo-hyun. Some are also threatening to "boycott" brands that keep him. Currently, the 37-year-old endorses 19 brands. His endorsements include Prada, Shinhan Bank, Homeplus, Swatch MIDO, Eider, BENCH/, Tous Les Jours, Estée Lauder, and Jo Malone.

