From Prada to Homeplus: Kim Soo-hyun's brand deals explored as netizens call for boycotts amid actor's ongoing controversy

Kim Soo-hyun, who is the face of 19 brands across diverse industries, is at the base of public backlash. This comes after late actress Kim Sae-ron's family made serious allegations against him. Following Kim Sae-ron death by suicide, her family accused the Queen of Tears star of contributing to the situation.

As a result, South Korean netizens have begun calling for companies to terminate contracts with the actor. Some are even warning of boycotts if companies continue to feature him.

Kim Soo-hyun has active endorsements with brands in luxury fashion, finance, cosmetics, retail, and other sectors. Some of the known brands include:

Prada (fashion)

Shinhan Financial Group and Shinhan Bank (finance)

Homeplus (retail)

Swatch Group's MIDO (watches)

K2 Korea's Eider (outdoor apparel)

Classys' Volnewmer (beauty devices)

Suyen Corporation's BENCH/ (clothing)

All Day Fresh's Shabu All Day (restaurant)

Trend Maker's Dinto (cosmetics)

CJ Foodville's Tous Les Jours (bakery and confectionery)

KOSÉ’s DECORTÉ AQ (cosmetics)

Frombio (health supplements)

Estée Lauder Companies (fragrance)

Jo Malone London (fragrance)

HEBE Beauty and YOU Beauty (cosmetics)

Cuckoo Electronics (home appliances)

Calls for action against these companies are growing online. Many users are questioning if these brands should keep working with him or reconsider. So far, the companies have not made any public statements about changing their endorsement deals with the South Korean star.

Kim Sae-ron's family's alleged allegations against Kim Soo-hyun explained

Kim Soo-hyun has been facing claims of a secret relationship with the late actress Kim Sae-ron. On Monday, March 10, 2025, the YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute shared a video where Kim Sae-ron's aunt alleged that the late actress and Soo-hyun had been together for six years. The aunt also claimed the relationship started when Kim Sae-ron was 15 years old.

In the same video, Kim Sae-ron's aunt said Kim Soo-hyun and his former agency, Gold Medalist, paid KRW 700 million for Kim Sae-ron's drunk driving case. According to the aunt, the late star was thankful for it, and she wanted to repay it.

The aunt also said that after Kim Sae-ron's contract with Gold Medalist ended, her relationship with them changed. She claimed that while the Korean drama Queen of Tears was airing, Kim Sae-ron posted a photo with Kim Soo-hyun on Instagram to get his attention. She allegedly also asked him to reach out. After that, Kim Soo-hyun and Gold Medalist dropped an official statement and reportedly cut off contact with her.

In the same video, the aunt also accused the Gold Medalist of contributing to Kim Sae-ron's financial problems. She stated the agency's actions worsened her situation, and the Bloodhounds star died by suicide on February 16, 2025 (which is Kim Soo-hyun's birthday).

Additionally, she alleged that Gold Medalist collaborated with YouTuber Lee Jin-ho to create trouble for Kim Sae-ron. Further, the aunt mentioned that one of the agency's managers had close ties with Lee Jin-ho.

After these claims spread online, Gold Medalist released an official statement denying all allegations. The agency called them "baseless and malicious."

They said it was false that Kim Soo-hyun dated Kim Sae-ron when she was underage. They also denied treating her unfairly after the DUI case and declined working with YouTuber Lee Jin Ho to harass her.

The South Korean celebrity management business announced plans to take "legal action" against the YouTube channel. Gold Medalist also shared that Kim Sae-ron's was once part of their agency and that they are mourning her loss.

However, they called these rumors another form of online bullying that had also affected Kim Sae-ron during her life. They asked people not to spread or share false information to avoid causing more harm.

