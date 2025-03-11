Garosero Research Institute slams Kim Soo-hyun amid legal threat over dating allegations, calls out actor for his absence at Kim Sae-ron's funeral

South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun has now been threatened with serious allegations by the controversial YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute. The channel, run by ex-MBC reporter and far-right YouTuber Kim Se-Ui (aka Kim Say), said they plan to file a police report.

Ad

They accused the South Korean star of allegedly having s*x with a minor, linking it to his past relationship with the late actress Kim Sae-ron when she was underage. The YouTube channel asserted the following in the "Post" section in Korean, saying:

"Garosero isn't just any outlet. We uploaded the video using information and interview we received from the bereaved. We dare you to try pulling that 'legal action' stunt on the bereaved, too. LOL. And sometime tomorrow, you can expect a report to be filed against you for the charge of having s*x with a minor."

Ad

Trending

The post continued:

"Dating an 8th grader?! We sure hope you didn't actually have s*x with her. From what we've heard, someone is definitely filing the report. But don't you dare coerce or threaten the bereaved." (translated by Koreaboo)

The YouTube channel called out Kim Soo-hyun for skipping Kim Sae-ron's funeral. They compared his absence to other stars like Won Bin, who showed up. This comes after his agency, GOLD MEDALIST, released an official statement. They denied any romantic relationship between the two.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Moreover, the statement clarified that Kim Soo-hyun was not involved in her DUI case nor colluded with Lee Jin-ho. They called the claims from the Garo Sero Institute "baseless" and "completely false." While expressing condolences over Kim Sae-ron's death, they also announced that legal action is being considered to stop misinformation and defamation.

Kim Soo-hyun faces allegations of secret relationship with late actress Kim Sae-ron

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kim Soo-hyun has found himself at the center of serious allegations following the death of actress Kim Sae-ron. The controversy resurfaced after the YouTube channel Garo Sero Institute dropped a video.

They claimed to talk to Kim Sae-ron's aunt, who said Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron secretly dated for six years. This reportedly started when the Bloodhounds actress was 15 and he was 27. According to the aunt, their relationship began on November 19, 2015, and ended on July 7, 2021.

Ad

She also claimed Kim Sae-ron joined his agency, Gold Medalist, because of him. The issue first surfaced a year ago when Kim Sae-ron posted an old photo with the South Korean actor, which many saw as a relationship hint.

However, Kim Soo-hyun's agency denied any romance. Her family later claimed she struggled emotionally and financially after leaving Gold Medalist in 2022. According to them, Kim Sae-ron posted the photo to get the Queen of Tears star's attention after receiving a repayment notice for a "700 million won loan." Kim Sae-ron's aunt reportedly said:

Ad

"By the time of the car accident in 2022, they had already broken up, but Kim Soo-hyun and the agency said they would take full responsibility for compensation and suggested Kim Sae-ron let them handle it, even if she wanted to investigate the scale of the damages herself."

She continued:

"The agency paid 700 million KRW in compensation and never mentioned asking for it back. Kim Sae-ron said she would repay the money by working hard, and later, her agency contract expired. However, in 2024, a sudden notice demanding repayment of the 700 million KRW arrived."

Ad

The late actress' aunt claimed that when she attempted to contact Kim Soo-hyun to clarify matters, he did not respond.

According to Kim Sae-ron's family, this alleged silence, along with financial difficulties, led her to post an old photo in March to prompt a reaction. They also stated that she was in emotional distress.

It was allegedly worsened by negative YouTube videos from former journalist Lee Jin-ho, followed by media reports. Her relatives reportedly had to monitor her constantly for her safety. Kim Sae-ron's father held Lee Jin-ho responsible for her death in a conversation with Kwon Young-chan, head of the Korea Celebrity Suicide Prevention Association, at her memorial site.

The YouTube channel also alleged that Kim Sae-ron had prepared a detailed post about her relationship with Kim Soo-hyun before her death. However, it was never published. The statement was meant to be shared after the selfie. Later, amid public suspicion (especially since Kim Sae-ron reportedly died on Kim Soo-hyun's birthday), the Gold Medalist denied all allegations.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback