Who is Won Bin married to? The Man From Nowhere actor makes his first public appearance at Kim Sae-ron's funeral 

On February 16, 2025, Won Bin made his first public appearance at actress Kim Sae-ron's mortuary in Room 7 of Seoul Asan Hospital, Songpa-gu, Seoul, as per a report by Chosun Biz. Celebrities like Kim Bo-ra and Han So-hee also attended to pay their regards.

Ad

According to VnExpress International, the actor and his wife sent a garland earlier to express their condolences.

The Taegukgi actor is wedded to actress Lee Na-young. She is recognized for her roles in TV dramas like Ruler of Your Own World, Ireland, and Romance Is a Bonus Book, and has also starred in films like Someone Special and Maundy Thursday.

Lee Na-young (Image via YouTube/BANGTANTV)

After they started seeing each other in 2012, the couple's relationship was confirmed through their agency Eden9 in 2013, as per The Korea Herald. They got married in June 2015 in a confidential ceremony held in Won Bin's hometown, Jeongseon, in Gangwon Province.

Ad

Trending

Won Bin seen in public for the first time at Kim Sae-ron's funeral

Expand Tweet

Ad

Won Bin was witnessed wiping his tears during his first public appearance at Kim Sae-ron's funeral, as per VnExpress International. Sae-ron was found dead at her Seongsu-dong home by a friend on February 16, 2025, as per BBC. Authorities reported no indications of forced entry or foul play. The case has been classified as a potential suicide by the police.

He co-starred with Sae-ron in The Man from Nowhere. In the 2010 action movie, Sae-ron played So-mi—a girl who bonds with the movie's lead character, Cha Tae-Sik. The actress was just nine years old at that time.

Ad

Since The Man from Nowhere in 2010, Won Bin has been on a 15-year acting hiatus. The Korean star chose to concentrate on his personal life. Meanwhile, his wife, Lee Na-young, has kept up with her acting career, prompting ongoing questions about his return to the screen.

Expand Tweet

Ad

In a 2018 interview, as reported by Allkpop, Na-young shared her curiosity about her husband's break from acting. She mentioned that Won Bin is looking for roles that focus on humanistic themes but hasn't discovered many reasonable opportunities in that genre.

"I don’t know why he’s not doing it (acting). I think he wants to tell stories through his work. He wants to convey messages of humanism to the audience, so he’s looking for scenarios in that genre, but there don’t seem to be many," the 45-year-old said.

Ad

Despite this, he's still active in the commercial world. Recently, Autumn in My Heart fame appeared in a new TV commercial for the cosmetics brand INCELLDERM, which was posted on the brand's official YouTube channel on February 7, 2025. This comes after his long-standing 16-year contract with the T.O.P coffee brand came to an end.

Won Bin's return to the screen has not been confirmed as of now.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback