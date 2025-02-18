Kim Sae-ron alleged to have suffered distress from Youtuber's controversial videos ahead of her death

The late actress Kim Sae-ron's bereaved family claimed that she reportedly experienced severe emotional distress due to a series of exposé videos by a YouTuber. On February 17, 2025, Kwon Young-chan, head of the Korea Celebrity Suicide Prevention Association, met with Kim Sae-ron’s father at her memorial site.

During their conversation, they discussed how a YouTuber's videos, which criticized several wedding-themed photos she had posted, had caused her significant stress.

The YouTuber in question, reportedly named Lee Jin-ho, has since deleted all videos related to the actress following news of her passing. Director Kwon, speaking to Ilgan Sports through Naver Exclusive, emphasized the importance of revealing this information after his conversation with Sae-ron's father. Director said,

"Her father told me that his daughter suffered great emotional pain because of the YouTuber's videos."

This revelation sheds light on a crucial aspect of the online bullying she faced, which may have contributed to her reported suicide.

Director Kwon Young-chan reveals having had a one-on-one conversation with Kim Sae-ron's father

Director Kwon, a former comedian, has served as an adjunct and visiting professor at Seoul Institute of the Arts and is currently a full professor specializing in Well-Life Branding Counseling at Oikos University in the U.S. Upon hearing the tragic news, he visited Sae-ron's funeral hall at Asan Medical Center in Seoul and had an in-depth conversation with the bereaved family.

According to Kwon, the YouTuber, referred to as 'YouTuber A' in the article, posted a video titled, “Kim Sae-ron Deletes Her Posts Again… Went Into Hiding After Marriage Rumors? Here’s What Happened When I Tried Contacting Her” after she uploaded wedding-themed photos on her social media in January. In the video, he claimed to have attempted to contact her for clarification but received no response.

Kwon strongly criticized such actions, stating,

“A previously uploaded a video claiming to have received a tip that Kim Sae-ron was working at a café due to financial difficulties. This kind of behavior constitutes a serious invasion of privacy and exacerbates emotional distress. Everyone makes mistakes, and hers was accepting her punishment while trying to rebuild her life. However,his’s video led to further public condemnation from other malicious YouTubers and netizens.”

Kwon stated that although the YouTuber has now removed the videos, related materials are being compiled. He said that the bereaved family has stated they will reach out after the funeral. If they decide to take legal action against him or file a complaint with the Press Arbitration Commission, he and his firm are ready to provide support.

He also addressed the broader issue of psychological pressure on celebrities, stating,

“This incident reminds us of the emotional suffering public figures endure. Society must acknowledge that celebrities are also human, capable of making mistakes, and should be given opportunities to start anew. More than anything, urgent institutional measures are needed to prevent harm caused by malicious content.”

Kwon condemned Lee's actions, asserting that this is not just about chasing views as it has destroyed someone’s life. This tragedy should lead to discussions on protecting celebrities’ privacy and regulating harmful content. He urged society to learn from Kim Sae-ron’s tragic choice and work toward a better, more responsible digital environment.

With the bereaved family’s consent, Kwon provided a portrait of Kim Sae-ron to Ilgan Sports and requested restraint from excessive media coverage at the funeral.

Kim Sae-ron’s passing and funeral arrangements

According to the police, Kim Sae-ron was found deceased at her home in Seongsu-dong, Seongdong-gu, at 4:54 pm on February 16, as reported by Naver. A friend, who was scheduled to meet her, discovered her and reported it to the authorities. No signs of forced entry or foul play were found.

Her funeral is being held at Asan Medical Center in Seoul, with the burial scheduled for February 19 at 6:20 AM.

