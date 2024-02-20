"Transported to my early days of K-pop": Internet reacts as X:IN mentions several K-pop groups like BTS, TWICE & Blackpink in their song ‘MY IDOL’

Rookie girl group X:IN released the music video for the song MY IDOL on February 19, 2024. The video shows the members' childhood pictures at the beginning of the film.

However, internet users discovered midway through the song that the lyrics began to make overt allusions to other K-Pop celebrities. After listing the members of BLACKPINK, the girls mentioned other groups and artists such as BTS, Hwasa, Sunmi, Girls' Generation (aka SNSD), Wonder Girls, and 2NE1.

All the fandoms united on X to shower praise on the rookie girl group as the latest song transported fans to the heyday of K-pop.

"They respect these seniors for real": Netizens lavish praise on X:IN for giving tribute to all the K-pop groups

For the unversed, Escrow Entertainment represents the five-piece international girl group X:IN (엑신). On April 11, 2023, they released their first song, Keeping the Fire, marking their formal debut.

The quintet released a single album titled Who Am I in March, prior to their formal debut. The group comprises South Korean-Australian member Sha, South Korean members Nizz and Hannah, Nova from Russia, and Aria from India.

The group's latest release, the song MY IDOL from their second mini-album, THE REAL, dropped on February 19, 2024. However, the track impressed fans of every other artist mentioned in the name-dropping, including groups and soloists. Aside from BTS, BLACKPINK, and SNSD, they even mentioned TWICE, ITZY, and their fandom Midzy, KISS OF LIFE, and Apink, among others.

The song even included shoutouts and tributes to iconic boy groups like Super Junior, BIGBANG, TVXQ, SHINee, and 2PM, which are quite uncommon on tracks or albums by female groups.

After that, they concluded the song with an additional influx of boy groups that featured idols from the third and fourth generations, such as Stray Kids, ATEEZ, MONSTA X, SEVENTEEN, and many more.

Fans praised X:IN for including such a wide variety of allusions when the video was published online, and internet users recognized them, ranging from tributes to idols from the fourth-generation to second-generation groups.

Due to the track's lyrics, X:IN's MY IDOL entered the Top Lyric Pop Song on Genie at the 4th and 9th spots for the first time. Additionally, the hashtag "XIN_MYIDOL" trended on X on February 19, as several fandoms lauded them for their genuine respect for other K-pop groups.

For the uninitiated, "Action" is the root of the group name X:IN, and "READY" is the name of their fans. The South Korean K-pop rookie group has utilized the slogan "Ready, Action!" for both their group name and fandom title to convey the idea that they would not be the same without their supporters.

