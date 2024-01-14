YG Entertainment allegedly removes BIGBANG from its official website following G-Dragon’s exit

G-Dragon and BIGBANG were reportedly removed from the official website of YG Entertainment. The future of K-pop's iconic boy band, BIGBANG, might not be definite. Several months of speculation have been circulating that the group could be splitting up.

As of January 12, 2024, those rumors became louder as YG Entertainment's stock price plummeted even further when the group was erased from their official website. The second-generation K-pop band BIGBANG, which was formerly composed of five members, currently has only three members from its original set.

Expand Tweet

All of the BIGBANG members have bid adieu to the huge label, YG Entertainment, in the past few years. Perhaps most significantly, G-Dragon made the decision to look for a new agency to further his career. With this decision, he declared a major turning point in his career since his contract with YG Entertainment was officially concluded in December 2023.

YG Entertainment removed solo profiles of G-Dragon along with BLACKPINK's Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo, & Rosé

When BIGBANG was formed, they had five members. Their flawless music and sense of style helped them become well-known. While T.O.P. and Seungri left the group, G-Dragon, Daesung, and Taeyang are still active members.

Enthusiastic supporters observed that BIGBANG had vanished from YG Entertainment's official website on January 11, 2024. Reportedly, the group was promptly removed from the label's artists list after the Crayon rapper—who was effectively the final member to stay with YG Entertainment—decided to leave the group.

Expand Tweet

YG Entertainment revealed that T.O.P. ended his exclusive contract in a February 2022 release, although they also mentioned that he will still be a member of BIGBANG. The announcement also disclosed the group's spring return with a digital track. However, YG and BIGBANG's current dealings has most likely been affected by G-Dragon's alleged drug controversy.

G-Dragon joined forces with Galaxy Corporation after departing from his previous agency following his acquittal in the controversy in November 2023. Currently, his status inside BIGBANG is still unknown since rumors of the group's disbandment have become prevalent. The entertainment company's stock price has dropped significantly as a result of G-Dragon and BLACKPINK members leaving YG.

On December 22, 2023, the final trading value of YG Entertainment's stocks fell to 52,000 won (about $40) for the fourth consecutive day. This 5.11 percent decrease, which occurred due to G-Dragon signing with a new label, causing a decrease of 2,800 won (about $2.16) from 54,800 won ($42.19), has a significant impact on the financial health of the business.

It was expected that the group would continue to operate under the name of the company and that members would be partnering with different businesses for individual activities, similar to what happened with BLACKPINK after their solo contracts had ended. Although a lot of fans interpreted this as positive evidence that the band may now be in more control of their artistic liberties and projects.

Expand Tweet

YG Entertainment has reportedly cut all social media connections to its previous musicians. The individual profiles of BIGBANG and G-Dragon, in addition to BLACKPINK members Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa, were stripped from their official web page.

This is the aftermath of BLACKPINK members dissolving their individual contracts with the company as Jennie launched her own independent label on December 24, 2023. Following her bandmate, Jisoo is reported to sign with her brother's company, BLISSOO. While G-Dragon signed with Galaxy Corporation and officially announced his partnership with the label on December 20, 2023.

Amidst all this, the share value of YG Entertainment kept falling at a drastic speed since multiple artists parted their ways with the label at once, concerning investors.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, devoted followers of BIGBANG, known as V.I.P., hold out hope for a return of the band's group comeback despite years of ambiguity. YG Entertainment has never formally terminated its contract with BIGBANG, in contrast to the formal dissolution of the K-pop group 2NE1.

Fans continue to cling to the close link between the members and speculate that a reunion is still possible—even with the representation of a new label.