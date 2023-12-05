"A joke of a company": YG Entertainment receives criticism following their National Audition Tour announcement a week after BABYMONSTER's debut

On Monday, December 5, YG Entertainment announced their National Audition Tour that will kickstart from January 13 onwards, and this news caused quite a stir on the internet. The announcement was criticized for two major things. One was that the agency mentioned that they were aiming to search for the next BLACKPINK and BIGBANG with the auditions, and the second was that the announcement was made just a week after their new girl group BABYMONSTER’s debut.

Netizens criticized the agency for its replicative methodologies since it aimed to recreate its previously successful bands instead of being creative and exploring new aesthetics with its upcoming K-pop groups. Additionally, given that YG Entertainment was already advertising for its future artists, fans couldn't help but think that YG had already given up on BABYMONSTER.

Netizens are divided as YG Entertainment announces their National Audition Tour right after BABYMONSTER's debut

On November 27, the much-awaited K-pop girl group BABYMONSTER's debut was rolled out, exciting many fans since their pre-debut content left many deeply impressed. However, many netizens discussed that the group's debut track failed to meet the people's expectations. BABYMONSTER is a seven-member girl group; however, one of the already-announced members, Ahyeon, didn't debut along with the other six members in the song, BATTER UP. Fans also complained that the track sounded similar to songs put forth by their previous artists and failed to be fresh.

As netizens continued to argue over whether BABYMONSTER's debut was successful or not, they were immediately angered by YG Entertainment's recent audition tour announcement. Many couldn't help but speculate that the agency was already thinking of backup plans to make up for BABYMONSTER's alleged unsuccessful debut.

Netizens also called out YG for their lack of focus on the newly debuted K-pop girl group. Given that new groups require much attention and promotion, many put forth that the audition tour would give the agency less space and time to focus on the group.

In addition to YG Entertainment's audition announcement that can affect BABYMONSTER's debut, netizens were also angered by their marketing strategy. Since the National Audition Tour marketed itself in a manner that aimed to find the next BLACKPINK and BIGBANG, people were displeased with the agency's lack of exploration.

Many argued that the agency is allegedly desperate to recreate their previous hit K-pop groups and is unwilling to create something new. Moreover, given that the K-pop fandom’s musical expectations have also changed and evolved, netizens put forth that YG Entertainment needs to stop replicating their previous groups and focus on creating new groups to fit the market better.

Fans also used the above argument to point out the reason behind BABYMONSTER's alleged unsuccessful debut. Though the members showcased their impressive skills and talents, fans believed that YG Entertainment's replicative methodologies and failure to recognize the group's true aesthetic resulted in the mild reactions BATTER received from K-pop fans.

While some argued that an audition announcement is a yearly event that the agency organizes, fans still called out the bad timing and the agency's improper management schedule. Due to the clash of the audition announcement with BABYMONSTER's debut, many believe that it stands disrespectfully towards the group and might affect the audience’s perspective on them.