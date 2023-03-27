BABYMONSTER's controversies: All about the pre-debut K-pop girl group that sparked debates on the internet

Ever since the announcement of YG Entertainment's new K-pop girl group, BABYMONSTER, hit the internet, it has consistently raised negative reactions and controversial opinions about the group's debut.

Despite the impressive talents they've showcased in their performance videos and audition tapes, certain things revolving around the group have sat uncomfortably with netizens.

With their extremely young age and unfair treatment from their agency, fans are concerned about the piling up of controversies before the group has even debuted.

While many are rooting for the seven-member group to successfully roll out its debut, the negative and unsettling energy surrounding the group makes it hard for them to win netizens' hearts. Here are all the controversies that have put BABYMONSTER under a negative spotlight:

From problematic age to extreme criticism: 6 times BABYMONSTER received mixed reactions from fans

1) BABYMONSTER members' age

While recruiting younger K-pop idols has almost been normalized lately as they have a longer shot at concentrating on their careers, the age of BABYMONSTER's members has by far been the most controversial. Most members of the pre-debut group are underaged, with their youngest, Chiquita, currently standing at 13 years.

However, this gets further problematic as one calculates the members' trainee period under YG Entertainment. Given that the members have been under the agency for over four years, it reveals that members were only aged between nine and twelve, making it an extremely young age to enter the industry.

2) Yang Hyun-suk's involvement with BABYMONSTER

South Korean rapper and singer Yang Hyun-suk, who was active in the industry during the 1990s, founded YG Entertainment. While he stepped down from his position a few years ago, the singer soon returned as the head producer of the agency. In the teaser that introduced BABYMONSTER, many fans were angered to see him as the group's executive producer, given the controversies he's been involved in.

Yang Hyun-suk was accused of multiple criminal charges throughout 2019, some of which included drug usage and distribution, gambling, prostitution, etc. However, he was proven innocent of most of his charges, which reduced his jail term from three years to 18 months. Regardless, fans were still skeptical and uncomfortable with his involvement in BABYMONSTER.

3) Marketing as 'The Next BLACKPINK'

Much to fans' suspicions, Yang Hyun-suk's opinions about BABYMONSTER have proven problematic. Again during the group's teaser video, the singer shared a few words about the group and its members in general. At one point, Yang Hyun-suk ignores the trainees' individuality and markets them with a comparison to BLACKPINK.

When the singer talked about Chiquita's impressive skills, he naturally brought in BLACKPINK's Lisa. Here's what he said,

"I really hope in the future, she'll be popular just like Lisa and practice global infleunce. That's personal hope."

4) Criticized performance video

The first time fans witnessed the members' talents was in a performance video released on January 18. However, only five of the expected seven were seen dancing in the video, including Ruka, Haram, Asa, Rora, and Ahyeon. Choreographed by Lee Jung Lee, the members danced to Young Money by Senile.

The members were flooded with criticism for their dance style as soon as the video hit the internet. Many felt that the choreography was too outdated and that the dance was not up to the mark compared to other rookie groups

5) Lack of privacy

During BABYMONSTER's recent behind-the-scenes vlog, fans were a little upset about the lack of privacy the members had to face. Fans noticed that there were several cameras placed even inside the bathrooms they used. Given that it's quite a private setting, many felt it was inappropriate to have them recorded around the clock without any private space for them to get a rest.

This was especially controversial since most members are underage, and doubts about whether they were asked for consent sparked on the internet. However, the same was soon resolved when fans saw that the members themselves were placing Go Pro cameras near the bathtubs to film themselves cleaning plushies, doing skincare, etc.

6) Less than seven members in BABYMONSTER's debut

What stands to be the most problematic amongst the netizens is that it was recently revealed that not all seven members would debut in the group. Though much promotional content, such as teaser images, videos, etc., hinted that the group would consist of seven members, Yang Hyun-suk stated contrary to that belief. He said,

"BABYMONSTER will never be a seven-member group. It will definitely be less than seven."

Fans were particularly upset about this since they'd seen the members pull through a lot of hardship, hoping they'd make it to debut. They couldn't help but feel extremely sorry for the members who'll be excluded from the group.

As more and more controversies pile up in the group, even before their debut, fans can't help but stay concerned about the members and the success of the group.

