"Another shady and disrespectful act": Fans react as a media outlet allegedly blurs out BTS' Jimin in a news report covering another member's release

On February 19, 2024, news of BTS' Jimin being allegedly blurred on a news report by SBS emerged online. It was reportedly a part of the broadcast's Morning Wide Part 3 On-Air program from SBS Play, which used an old clip of BTS j-hope to highlight his upcoming album and docu-series release, HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1.

BTS member Park Jimin could be seen sitting beside j-hope in the old clip, but the media outlet used a blur effect on the former to keep the spotlight on the latter. This wasn't received well by the band's fandom, who considered it to be "shady and disrespectful."

One fan called out HYBE for allegedly blurring the Like Crazy singer-songwriter in the video "given" to SBS to "promote another member."

Fans write to SBS and "demand Morning Wide's correction and apology" for blurring BTS' Jimin

The video clip that was allegedly sent by HYBE Corporation to the South Korean broadcasting media outlet SBS was from BTS' Permission To Dance conference in Los Angeles on November 28 at SoFi Stadium.

The news report ran on the Morning Wide Part 3 On-Air program on February 19, 2024, to announce j-hope's upcoming release of HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1 docu-series and album with 6 tracks.

Fans wondered about the need to blur Jimin in an attempt to put the focus on his fellow bandmate. Several Korean netizens wrote on the media outlet's bulletin board and asked for an immediate "correction and apology."

Fans wrote to the media outlet for rectification in their news report. (Image via SBS)

Meanwhile, on X, fans from across the world pitched in to share their take on the incident. They questioned the need to use a video that featured several or both the BTS members and wondered why the outlet could not have used a separate clip that only showed j-hope.

The subject fuelled the rage of several other fans as they speculated whether HYBE "can't use" Jimin's portrait rights which might have led them to blur him in the video.

Many fans believed that the necessity to blur a particular BTS member shouldn't have arisen if the South Korean media outlet had used a different video clip.

Here's how fans on X reacted to the latest controversial news report by SBS Play:

BTS megastar Park Jimin is currently carrying out his mandatory 18-month military service in the 5th Infantry Division of the Republic of Korea. In South Korea, every male citizen is required to enlist for 18 to 21 months between the ages of 18 to 35. As of December 12, 2024, all the BTS members have enlisted.