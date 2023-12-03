Why is 'KARMYS APOLOGISE TO JIMIN' trending on X? Fans enraged as speculation of unfair voting during award shows surfaces online

On December 3, 2023, hashtags such as "KARMYS APOLOGISE TO JIMIN" and "BOYCOTTARMY52HZ" began trending worldwide. As translated by an X user, @JIMIN_RECORD13, one particular social media user, @ARMY52Hz, was accused of being partial in supporting a certain BTS member.

Furthermore, @JIMIN RECORDS stated that @ARMY52Hz failed to address the harm done to the MMA voting process due to the alleged "misinformation from their prediction and its leakage." They alleged that this adversely affected one of the members' rewards.

"We want to state our thoughts regarding @ARMY52HZ. First, speaking of conclusion, we believe that ARMY52Hz has lost their fairness while they support a particular member. Additionally, on the MMA voting, they didn't make any effort to correct the damage caused by the misinformation from their prediction and its leakage, which had significant impacts on the voting," they said.

They added,

"The damages were getting bigger and bigger and they badly resulted in one of the member's awards in the end. Therefore, we can't help but feel deeply disappointed by them making excuses after excuses.

Expand Tweet

Why has an X user been accused of manipulating award show voting scores and jeopardizing BTS' Jimin's win?

On December 3, 2023, a screenshot depicting the digital scores of MMA Top 10 Final Predictions went viral. The screenshot featured a chart that displayed album scores and voting points earned by K-pop groups and Korean soloists. The chart showed that BTS' Jimin had a winning chance as his album FACE earned 22.11 points and ranked at #10 on the list.

However, another album, Do or DIE by xikers, scored 21.17 on the 2023 MMA Millions Top 10 list and won.

Perplexed by the reality, an X user, @i1cvejimin, shared the screenshot and tweeted, "I'll never forget anyone who is silent. It's obvious they didn't want him to win when he had the biggest chance."

Expand Tweet

The BTS fandom has accused the account of manipulating voting results of several award shows in South Korea to jeopardize BTS Park Jimin's win.

As per @111333JM, the account allegedly manipulated TOMORROW X TOGETHER, aka TXT's digital score, to mislead Korean ARMYs not to vote for the BTS idol. The online user added screenshots that displayed that TXT's digital scores originally were 26.4, which was manipulated to 56.76 on the MMA Millions Top 10 chart.

They wrote, "I will never forget that @ARMY52Hz intentionally put txt’s digital score wrong to mislead your followers not to vote for jm."

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, an X user, @pannkpop, claimed that a HYBE staff member was exposed a while ago for being a "Jimin-anti." The word "anti" can refer to someone who is opposed to something or someone. Per the post, the staff member allegedly operated streaming accounts favoring "certain members" of BTS.

Additionally, as per the claims by @pannkpop, the person's name is Jang Seung-hyun, suspected to be a HYBE employee who is the actual owner of the Twitter account @ARMY52HZ.

As per the post, Jan Seung-hyun is suspected to be an "anti-jm" or "jm anti" since his email address matches the one that is being used by an infamous "jm anti" on a Korean sub-forum DC Gallery.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, @ARMY52HZ posted on Twitter and mentioned that they discovered many individuals have been sending messages of criticism or condemnation after believing that they manipulated the Millions Top Ten chart.

@ARMY52HZ further clarified that they had run a test confirmation at about 9 PM on November 17, 2023, to share the data circulating as a capture (screenshot) inside the team. They emphasized that the viral screenshot was only meant to be circulated among their @ARMY52HZ and its staff.

Furthermore, the account stated that given that this was the inaugural award category, they expressed worry that issues would occur if they promoted it using erroneous criteria. Therefore, they stopped the test page at roughly 1 am on November 18 and decided not to support it until the "number of cases" was predictable. @ARMY52HZ even added screenshots of their group chat as evidence in their latest tweet.

@ARMY52HZ wrote (as translated by X),

"We have never officially encouraged the Millions Top Ten, and we also conducted a test confirmation (around 9 PM on November 17th) to share the data that is currently floating around as a capture within the team. It was just that. As this was the first award category, we were concerned that problems would arise if we encouraged it based on inaccurate criteria, so we decided not to encourage it unless the number of cases was predictable and closed the test page (around 1 a.m. on November 18th). "

They continued,

"In order to explain that there was no intention involved in this process, we are sharing the KakaoTalk chat window that was discussed within our team."

@ARMY52Hz response to the allegations. (Screenshots via X/@ARMY52Hz)

@ARMY52HZ further posted another tweet on the same thread with another screenshot highlighting the time and date and reiterating that they never manipulated the awards results to discriminate against BTS Jimin.

The account clarified in its tweet, bringing attention to their screenshot highlighting that the test page development was finished at 7:56 PM on November 17, 2023, which was the verified testing time. Since the test page was accessible then, anyone who happened to view it would have been able to see it.

"The time confirmed for testing was around 9 PM on November 17th, and the test page development was completed at 7:56 PM, as can be seen in the photo attached above. Of course, the test page was open during this time, so if anyone saw it, they would have been able to see it."

Furthermore, @ARMY52HZ added that the request to refrain from encouraging people until they get alerts from Twitter is not anything that can be read by 'opening' the source code but rather is composed of standard HTML code, as evidenced by the page that was 'last edited' at 1:36 am on November 18. Because it is a code that is not concealed but directly accessible, anyone may verify this piece.

"As can be seen in the source code of the page that was 'last modified' at 1:36 am on November 18, the phrase asking not to encourage users until Twitter notices is not something that can be viewed by 'opening' the source code, but is made up of regular HTML code. It is an element that anyone can check as it is a code that is not hidden but is directly expressed (output) on the web."

@ARMY52Hz response to the allegations. (Screenshots via X/@ARMY52Hz)

However, several online users came forward and expressed their vehement disapproval towards the particular X account of @ARMY52HZ.

As per X user @JMPSTAN, the claims are pretty dire since the online user claimed that Korean BTS ARMYs "refused" to vote for BTS' Jimin, aka Park Ji-min, due to which the Top 10 Bonsang Award went to Jungkook. Furthermore, the user claimed that Korean ARMYs "only voted" for Jungkook when the Like Crazy singer-songwriter had a better chance of winning.

"Top 10 Bonsang: K-army refused to vote for jm and only voted for jk > jk won and jm lost! Millions Top 10: K-army again only voted for jk when jm had the highest chance to win > jk won and jm lost!"

Expand Tweet

Several fans were outraged by the unfairness towards BTS' Jimin

As a result, many BTS ARMY took Twitter by storm as they trended the hashtags ARMYS RESPECT JIMIN, BOYCOTTARMY52HZ, ARMY52HZOUT, and KARMYAPOLOGIZETOJIMIN. They explicitly expressed their displeasure towards Jimin being "denied" of his several wins.

Fans such as @VenomousLassie tweeted on the social media platform. They wrote, "We will never forget how JM's supposed supporters, the so called ARMY denied to give him several Music Awards when JM is the most eligible & has a biggest chance to get them."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

In the meantime, BTS' Park Jimin will enlist in the military on December 12, 2023, along with his bandmate Jeon Jungkook. According to Star News, the two superstars will be deployed in the 5th Infantry division of the South Korean military, where BTS member Jin is already stationed.