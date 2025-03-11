Who is Kim Soo-hyun's father? Remarriage, half-sibling & family explored amid Queen of Tear star’s controversy involving late Kim Sae-ron

Kim Soo-hyun's father, Kim Chung-hoon, is a 65-year-old South Korean singer born on August 17, 1959. The Queen of Tears star is garnering attention online due to allegations that he was in a relationship with actress Kim Sae-ron when she was underage.

Amid the controversy, public interest in Kim Soo-hyun's family has grown, including his father's remarriage last year. Kim Chung-hoon was the frontman of the rock band Seven Dolphins in the 1980s, which gained significant fame before other bands emerged. The seven-member rock band was quite popular, reportedly earning 5 million KRW for each of their performances.

Reports state that he parted ways with his first wife while still active with the band and had Kim Soo-hyun around the same time. Kim Chung-hoon later met his now-wife, Ahn, with whom he had Kim Joo-na, Kim Soo-hyun’s half-sibling. Reports suggest that Kim Chung-hoon became estranged from the It's Okay to Not Be Okay actor when he was young.

However, he allegedly attempted to contact him in 2019, but no updates about their relationship have surfaced since then. Kim Chung-hoon made headlines last year for holding an official marriage ceremony in April 2024, but his son allegedly did not attend the wedding.

According to The Fact, the wedding was reportedly held privately with close acquaintances to avoid disrupting the Queen of Tears promotion.

What are allegations made against Kim Soo-hyun following Kim Sae-ron's passing? Agency denies

On March 10, 2025, the South Korean YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute released a video alleging that Kim Soo-hyun had dated the late Kim Sae-ron for six years. According to the video, her aunt alleged that following their breakup, he also demanded financial compensation from her.

On February 24, 2025, South Korean actress Kim Sae-ron, 24, was found dead in her apartment. Police reportedly confirmed the cause of death as s*icide. According to Garosero Research Institute, the Dream High fame allegedly began dating Kim Sae-ron in 2015, when she was 15 years old, while he was 27.

The YouTuber further claimed that without informing her agency, YG Entertainment, Kim Sae-ron allegedly joined Kim Soo-hyun's agency, GOLD MEDALIST, in 2019 and trained young talents without receiving any monetary compensation. The two stars allegedly parted ways in 2021. However, following Kim Sae-ron’s DUI case in 2022, GOLDEN MEDALIST allegedly paid 700 million KRW for damage recovery.

The video went on to accuse the agency of demanding that Kim Sae-ron repay the full amount in 2024, which allegedly led her to financial difficulties. During this period, she allegedly attempted to get in touch with the Queen of Tears actor but failed to do so. Notably, reports suggest that the day of her passing coincided with Kim Soo-hyun's 37th birthday.

Meanwhile, on the same day, GOLD MEDALIST refuted the claims made by Garosero Research Institute, calling them “false.” The agency further stated they were reviewing strong legal actions against YouTuber Lee Jin-ho for spreading malicious and baseless allegations against the actor.

Additionally, they expressed their sorrow over the loss of Kim Sae-ron, who was once affiliated with them (officially since January 2020), and stated that they mourn her death. They also condemned the dissemination of Lee Jin-ho's claims, arguing that it fuels the same cyber harassment that once caused great harm and distress to Kim Sae-ron during her lifetime.

