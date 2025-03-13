"A made up one you mean?"- Kim Soo-hyun's agency faces backlash after revealing plans to share evidence against Kim Sae-ron controversy next week

Kim Soo-hyun's management agency GOLD MEDALIST shared an official statement regarding the allegations made against him involving Kim Sae-ron. Starting from March 10, 2025, the YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute has been making shocking allegations against Kim Soo-hyun, stating that he dated late actress Kim Sae-ron when she was underage.

On March 13, 2025, GOLD MEDALIST, in a statement through Sports Donga, stated:

“We will reveal our position next week based on clear evidence in order to set the facts straight and respond to groundless rumors. We apologize for tiring you out for so long. We ask for your understanding as we will refrain from continued reporting.”

This sparked backlash from netizens online as they have presumed the evidence provided by Garosero Research Institute as the truth. Many fans have since taken to X to share their sincere thoughts regarding the controversy.

"A made up one you mean?"- a fan said.

"This man is orchestrating a distraction to shift public attention away from himself, hence the delay. With the media in his grip, controversies involving other big names may emerge or resurface. No matter what comes out, let’s not forget what he did," another fan added.

"They need time to convince KSR auntie to accept their money and take back the accusations and give them all the evidence they have," a user stated.

Netizens further accused Kim Soo-hyun for buying time to orchestrate falsified stories to present as evidence.

"Saying none of it was true just a few days ago and that you’d sue people ridiculous! you know how easy to say it’s not true if it really isn’t lol the fact that you guys are asking for time to “straighten the facts” means you guys were straight up lying a few days ago lol" a fan commented.

"“Ofcourse he needs time to fabricate evidence, pay bribes, threaten victim’s family n YouTuber/offer money to them to silence them, discredit the evidence presented etc. This man is a vile manipulator & unfortunately has the power to buy his way out of this sordid saga," another fan commented.

Dispatch releases a detailed report on Kim Soo-hyun’s agency and Kim Sae-ron's loan dispute

On March 10, the Garosero Research Institute YouTube channel accused Kim Soo-hyun of being in a relationship with Kim Sae-ron for six years even when she was an adolescent.

Subsequently, on March 11 and 12, the YouTuber unveiled alleged photos of the two actors among other pieces of evidence. Notably, Kim Sae-ron was found dead in her apartment on February 16, 2025, and was reported to have committed suicide.

In 2022, Kim Sae-ron got involved in a DUI case where GOLD MEDALIST, her agency, paid for the damages caused due to the incident. In March 2024, Kim Sae-ron allegedly received a certified letter informing her of a loan she had taken from the agency on November 22, 2022, which she was obliged to repay it before December 31, 2023.

According to Dispatch, the agency said,

“We decided not to take the money considering Kim Sae-ron's circumstances.”

However, Dispatch stated that the statement was ambiguous and one-sided. Furthermore,p Garosero Research Institute had previously unveiled a text message allegedly showcasing Kim Sae-ron begging Kim Soo-hyun to help her buy some time to repay the debt. Additionally, she was also reportedly terrified by the certified letter as the agency would resort to legal actions to get the payment back.

According to the text messages, the Queen of Tears actor allegedly ignored her messages. Meanwhile, GOLD MEDALIST has confirmed it will share evidence refuting groundless rumors made by Garosero Research Institute in the upcoming week.

