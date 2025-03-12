Dispatch obtains legal notice revealing Gold Medalist demanded Kim Sae-ron repay 686M KRW, threatened civil and criminal action for non-payment

On March 12, 2025, South Korean media outlet Dispatch reported the financial dispute between actress Kim Sae-ron and her former agency, Gold Medalist. According to the newly obtained legal documents, the agency allegedly sent her a formal notice in March 2024. They demanded repayment of 686.4 million KRW.

Ad

The document stated that she had borrowed the amount on November 22, 2022, with a deadline to return it by December 31, 2023. As the debt was left unpaid, the agency then warned that they would take civil and criminal action if the full amount was not settled immediately. The amount was reported to be rounded up to 700 million KRW.

This revelation comes just weeks after Kim Sae-ron died by suicide on February 16, 2025. The date also coincided with actor Kim Soo-hyun’s birthday. This added further attention to their past connection. Before her passing, she had been struggling financially and also allegedly bore the responsibility of supporting her family.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

She was one of the first celebrities to sign with Gold Medalist when it was founded. However, after she left the agency, she may have believed that the issue of repayment had been resolved. However, the sudden demand for such a large sum seemed to leave her in distress.

Kim Sae-ron reached out to Kim Soo-hyun in March 2024 as she felt anxious and sent him a desperate message. She explained that she had received a legal notice and was being sued. She pleaded for more time, asking if she had to go to court. However, Kim Soo-hyun did not respond.

Ad

Shortly after sending the message, she posted an old photo with him on social media when his drama, Queen of Tears was gaining popularity. However, she deleted it quickly after she received backlash.

Further details revealed by Dispatch amid the late Kim Sae-ron & Kim Soo-hyun's controversy

Amid the rumors, Dispatch also reported that Kim Sae-ron planned to release a statement regarding the issue. However, when the outlet contacted her at the time, she denied this. She said that she only needed time to process everything and had no intention of making a public statement.

Ad

According to Dispatch, they sent her a text asking for her statement but she refused. Here's the reported text exchange between the media outlet and Sae-ron as translated by Google:

D: "I contacted you after seeing the news, and you said you would make a statement. Should I wait for your statement?"

Sae-ron: "No, I didn't say I was going to take a stance. I think i was distorted to say I thought it needed to be sorted out. I would like you to refrain from publishing the content of the current conversation. I am leaving a reply as a courtesy to you for contacting me."

Ad

D: "Oh, I saw the news and thought you had something to say! Yes, yes, I won't make it into an article! Don't worry! If you really have something to say, please contact me!!"

Sae-ron: "Yes, thank you :) have a nice day."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dispatch’s report uncovered more details about the situation, including contradictions in Gold Medalist’s handling of the legal dispute. While the agency initially issued a strong warning in the legal notice, they later claimed that they never intended to collect the debt.

The label stated that the letter was merely a procedural step. However, their response raised further doubts, as Kim Sae-ron reportedly felt immense pressure after receiving the demand.

Ad

To manage her financial troubles, she had already attempted to settle some of her debts. She reportedly used profits from her past investments and even sold assets to pay for damages related to her previous legal issues. Despite this, Gold Medalist proceeded with their legal action.

Dispatch visited Kim Sae-ron's residence after her death and spoke to neighbors who had seen her in her final months. One resident reportedly recalled seeing Kim Sae-ron crying alone on the stairs of the building.

Ad

They mentioned that she seemed to be struggling and had a scar on her wrist. They stated that it looked like she was going through a hard time.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The neighbor who was unaware of Kim Sae-ron's celebrity status at the time had assumed she was simply a young woman trying to survive in the city.

Additionally, Dispatch revisited the unanswered questions surrounding her dispute with the Gold Medalist. While the agency insisted they had no real intention of enforcing the debt collection, Kim Sae-ron’s desperate messages and actions suggested otherwise.

The involvement of Kim Soo-hyun, who remained silent despite their past connection, further fueled speculation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback