What did Kim Soo-hyun do? From unseen photos to text messages, Kim Sae-ron dating allegation timeline explained

On March 10, 2025, Kim Soo-hyun was involved in controversy when a YouTube channel called Garo Sero Institute aired a livestream alleging that he had a relationship with the late actress Kim Sae-ron.

Despite the actor's agency, Gold Medalist's, legal threats, the broadcast proceeded with claims allegedly backed by Kim Sae-ron’s family. The allegations range from an underage relationship to financial disputes and unseen messages between the two. The ongoing controversy that surfaced following Kim Sae-ron’s passing in February 2025, has sparked intense debate in the entertainment world.

Timeline of Kim Soo-hyun and late actress Kim Sae-ron’s alleged relationship and financial dispute

The controversy surrounding Kim Soo-hyun and the late Kim Sae-ron has intensified with allegations of an underage relationship, financial disputes, Gold Medalist's denial and Dispatch confirming their alleged relationship.

Here is a brief look at the unfolding allegations and their timeline:

1) Allegations of an underage relationship (2015-2021)

According to Kim Sae-ron’s family, Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron allegedly began dating on November 19, 2015. At that time, Kim Sae-ron, born July 31, 2000 was 15 years old.

She was in the 9th grade, set to graduate middle school in March 2016, while then 27-year-old Kim Soo-hyun, born on February 16, 1988, had already completed his university degree in Theater and Film at Chung Ang University.

By the time the actor enlisted for military service in 2017 at age 29, Kim Sae-ron was still in high school.

In 2019, after Kim Soo-hyun joined his agency, Gold Medalist, which he co-owns, Kim Sae-ron, instead of renewing her contract with YG Entertainment, joined Gold Medalist, too, with him. The aunt alleged that Sae-ron, as the part-owner's girlfriend, helped build the company by guiding new performers and offering acting advice.

The alleged six-year relationship lasted until July 7, 2021.

In 2024, during the airing of Kim Soo-hyun’s drama Queen of Tears, Kim Sae-ron posted a "cheek-to-cheek" selfie of her with the actor on Instagram story. However, his agency responded with a formal statement denying any relationship.

2) Kim Sae-ron’s passing and Kim Soo-hyun’s alleged indifference (February 2025)

Kim Sae-ron tragically passed away on February 16, 2025, on the day of Kim Soo-hyun's 37th birthday. However, he did not publicly acknowledge her death nor attend her funeral.

Just 6 days later, on February 22, he was seen celebrating with fellow celebrities from the 88-line, including G-Dragon, Jung Hae-in, Lee Soo-hyuk, and Im Si-wan, while filming Good Day, a show hosted by G-Dragon. His actions led to heavy criticism, with many questioning his lack of response, especially given his alleged six-year-long romantic history with Kim Sae-ron.

3) Never-before-seen photos and messages (March 10, 2025)

Just before the livestream, on March 10, the Garo Sero Institute released an alleged unseen photo of Kim Soo-hyun kissing Kim Sae-ron on the cheek. The YouTube channel also shared alleged desperate messages the late actress sent to the actor in 2024, pleading for help with her financial struggles:

Picture and message screenshot released by Garo Sero Institute (Image via YouTube/@HOVERLAB2018)

“Oppa, it’s me, Sae-ron. I received a certified debt notice, and they said they will take legal action against me. They told me they’ve already given me enough time, so I’m working hard on making a comeback and will pay back a percentage with each project. I’m not saying I won’t repay, but if you demand that I return 700 million KRW all at once right now, I simply can’t. It’s not that I don’t want to pay – it’s that I don’t have the means to do so at this moment. But do I really have to go through a lawsuit? Please, help me. Please give me more time.”

4) Garo Sero Institute's live stream: Financial disputes and agency controversy (March 10, 2025)

On March 10, 2025, through a broadcast on the YouTube channel of Garo Sero, Kim Sae-ron’s aunt publicly accused the Queen of Tears actor of contributing to the late actress's struggles. The family also disclose information about Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron's alleged relationship in this broadcast.

In 2022, Kim Sae-ron was charged with a DUI after reportedly driving under the influence and crashing into an electric transformer. Kim Soo-hyun and his agency, Gold Medalist, allegedly covered 700 million KRW in damages for her.

She was reportedly grateful and intended to repay the amount. However, her family claimed that the situation worsened when her contract with Gold Medalist ended. However, in the year 2024, she was unexpectedly confronted with a lawsuit requesting complete reimbursement.

During the livestream, Garo Sero broadcasted a tape of a telephone discussion with the aunt of Kim Sae-ron. In this call she alleged that Kim Soo-hyun’s agency, Gold Medalist, had initially demanded 20 billion KRW (approximately 13.8 million USD). This demand represents an increase in the existing debt.

“When an artist faces difficulties, it is the agency’s responsibility to find solutions. But instead, Gold Medalist imposed an extreme financial penalty. Initially, they demanded 20 billion KRW from Sae-ron.” Kim Sae-ron's aunt said to Garo Sero Institute.

Garo Sero Institute further claimed that while Kim Sae-ron struggled with a 700 million KRW (approximately 482,000 USD) debt, Kim Soo-hyun purchased a luxury mansion worth 8.8 billion KRW (approximately 6.1 million USD) in Seongsu-dong. His total real estate holdings in the area are valued at approximately 30 billion KRW (20.7 million USD).

Kim Sae-ron’s mother, in an emotional statement to the Garo Sero Institute, clarified that her primary reason for coming forward was to restore her daughter’s honor.

Expand Tweet

5) Legal actions and response from Kim Soo-hyun’s agency (March 11, 2025)

In response to the allegations, Gold Medalist denied all claims, stating that they were malicious and false. The agency also announced that they were preparing legal action against the Garo Sero Institute for spreading misinformation. On March 11, the agency released a statement, saying:

“These malicious accusations against the company and Kim Soo-hyun are completely untrue and unacceptable. We are currently looking into pursuing the strongest possible legal action against Garo Sero Institute for spreading false information.”

6) Alleged leaked text messages and unreleased statement from Kim Sae-ron (March 11, 2025)

After the statement from Kim Soo-hyun's agency, the Garo Sero Institute reported alleged messages from Kim Sae-ron sent to her cousin after Gold Medalist denied any knowledge of her relationship with Kim Soo-hyun back in 2024. In these messages, she criticized the agency:

"Gold Medalist is claiming they ‘knew nothing’… Their words don’t match their previous actions and reactions. When I was still under their management and a scandal broke out, they didn’t apologize to the victims but instead focused on clarifying my mistakes and letting the issue fade away… They are truly a bunch of b*****.”

Messages sent by Kim Sae-ron to her cousin leaked by Garo Sero Institute (Image via YouTube/@HOVERLAB2018)

In this conversation, Kim Sae-ron had also drafted a statement claiming her alleged relationship with the It's Okay To Not Be Okay actor but never released it. In it, she wrote:

“Regarding the dating rumors, I would like to clarify some misunderstandings. The photo I posted on my Story (in 2024) was taken in 2016. We started dating on November 19, 2015, and ended our relationship on July 7, 2021. At that time, I was 16 years old, while he was 30. Our relationship lasted for six years.”

She also shared details about her contract with Gold Medalist.

"When the time came to renew my management contract [...] I discussed a potential contract with my ex-boyfriend’s company. However, in the end, I signed with Gold Medalist without properly negotiating the contract terms. I worked hard—participating in the recruitment of new actors and directing visual content—but was never fairly compensated for my efforts. Unlike my previous contract renewal, this time, I signed an extension under financial loan conditions."

The Bloodhound actress then further shared,

"When the renewal period approached, I attempted to contact both Gold Medalist and Kim Soo-hyun, but they cut off all communication. Shortly after, I received a formal notice with threatening undertones, stating that my contract would not be renewed. By May 2022, my exclusive contract with Gold Medalist officially ended."

Furthermore, on this day, the Garo Sero Institute shared an alleged picture of the actor kissing the late actress on the cheek.

7) Handwritten letters from Kim Soo-hyun to Kim Sae-ron and Dispatch's confirmation (March 12, 2025)

Expand Tweet

On March 12, 2025, Garo Sero Institute released handwritten letters allegedly from Kim Soo-hyun to Kim Sae-ron. These letters, written during his military service, were signed off as:

“From Private (soldier) Kim, who is far away.”

In the letters, he allegedly referred to Sae-ron by the nickname "SaeRoNeRo" and wrote,

"Sae-ron, I love you."

On this day, Korean media outlet Dispatch alleged that Kim Soo-hyun and the late actress Kim Sae-ron were in a relationship. The report, based on multiple sources, suggested that their alleged romance was well-known within the industry. Additionally, Dispatch also supported the alleged financial claims made by Kim Sae-ron’s family against the actor.

As the controversy unfolds, more alleged revelations from Garo Sero Institute are expected as the channel has announced to drop further information on the controversy soon. The case continues to generate heated debate, with the public divided over the truth behind the allegations.

