Representatives of Kim Sae-ron's family recently disclosed that Kim Soo-hyun's agency had sent the late actress a second certified letter despite her reaching out to the actor for help. On March 17, 2025, the actress's family held a press conference outside the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency.

According to JTBC news, attorney Bu Ji-seok represented the bereaved family. He reiterated that after receiving the first legal notice, Kim Sae-ron had sent a desperate message to Kim Soo-hyun, saying, "Please save me," but received no response.

However, she allegedly received a second legal notice issued by his agency, which further contributed to her distress, according to the legal team. The letter reportedly demanded repayment of debt within a set timeframe and warned her against contacting Kim Soo-hyun or other actors under the agency.

They also warned Kim Sae-ron of potential legal consequences for posting a photo back in 2024 when Queen of Tears was on air.

"The agency sent a second certified letter. While they mentioned that it was unavoidable due to issues like breach of trust, the letter essentially demanded that the deceased repay the debt within a given period." Bu Ji-seok stated.

As per JTBC, Kim Sae-ron's representatives also questioned why the agency was now publicly stating that they were waiting for communication from the bereaved family. They further emphasized the emotional distress these actions may have caused Kim Sae-ron before her passing.

"After the second certified letter, there was not a single contact from Kim Soo-hyun, and she was unable to contact any other actors from Kim Soo-hyun's agency." Shared the Kim Sae-ron’s side.

Attorney Bu Ji-seok further added:

"It is difficult to even guess how much mental pain the deceased must have suffered after receiving such a certified letter while she was alive. We do not understand why they (Kim Soo-hyun’s agency/ Gold Medalist)are claiming to be waiting for the bereaved family to contact issuing a public statement now."

Kim Sae-ron's family considers legal action against Kim Soo-hyun amid growing controversy

As per JTBC's report, the bereaved family announced at the press conference that they are now considering legal action against Kim Soo-hyun and his agency. Additionally, they have already filed a defamation lawsuit against YouTuber Lee Jin-ho, who allegedly spread false information about Kim Sae-ron since 2022.

Kim Sae-ron's family has also taken action against another YouTuber who claimed that her relationship with Kim Soo-hyun was staged. According to JTBC, attorney Bu Ji-seok stressed that these claims were entirely false and had severely impacted the deceased's mental well-being.

During the press conference, Kwon Young-chan, head of the Korea Celebrity Suicide Prevention Association, stood alongside Kim Sae-ron's bereaved family. Garosero Research Institute CEO Kim Se-ui was also present.

For those unfamiliar, the controversy erupted after Kim Sae-ron's family spoke on the Garosero channel following her passing on February 16, 2025. On March 10, her aunt alleged that The Moon Embracing the Sun actor had been in a relationship with Kim Sae-ron for six years, beginning when she was 15 and he was 27.

She also claimed that Kim Soo-hyun's agency, Gold Medalist, covered 700 million KRW in damages related to Kim Sae-ron's 2022 DUI case but later demanded full repayment through a legal notice in 2024. The family suggested that these financial and emotional pressures contributed to her struggles.

Gold Medalist swiftly refuted the allegations, but public scrutiny intensified after Dispatch released a report on March 12 that appeared to support some of the claims. Garosero has since shared multiple photos they claim serve as evidence of the actors' relationship.

Amid the growing controversy, the Queen of Tears actor is facing intense backlash from both national and international netizens, with calls for a boycott gaining traction. As a result, a significant portion of his footage in the ongoing variety show Good Day, hosted by G-Dragon, was edited out.

The controversy has also cast uncertainty over the release of his Disney+ drama Knock-Off, which was originally scheduled to premiere in April 2025.

