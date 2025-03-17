Kim Sae-ron's family officially files defamation lawsuit against YouTuber Lee Jin-ho over false dating allegations

On March 17, 2025, The Korea Times reported that the family of the late actress Kim Sae-ron has filed a defamation case against YouTuber Lee Jin-ho. The actress's family alleged that his false claims caused Kim Sae-ron significant emotional distress, which they believed played a big role in her tragic passing.

Attorney Boo Ji-seok, representing Kim Sae-ron's family, filed a complaint with the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency against YouTuber Lee Jin-ho for defamation. He also held a press conference to discuss the case.

At the press conference, Attorney Boo Ji-seok stated that Kim Sae-ron endured extreme emotional distress due to the videos posted by the YouTuber. He stated, as reported by The Korea Times:

"The defamation charge is just a legal term. We believe Lee's action are close to murder."

He also added:

"We hope the seriousness of his conduct is fully reflected in sentencing and that he faces strict punishment.”

Kim Sae-ron's family revealed that she suffered immense stress due to false claims made by Lee Jin-ho in his videos on his channel, @Behind_Master, since 2022. They criticized him for twisting a social media post featuring photos of the late actress with Kim Soo-hyun. They believe this stress ultimately led to her tragic demise, which was believed to be self-inflicted.

For the unversed, YouTuber Lee Jin-ho posted several videos about the late actress after her infamous 2022 DUI incident. He allegedly falsely claimed that she was pretending to be Kim Soo-hyun's girlfriend when she shared a photo of him on social media.

The family also accused Lee Jin-ho of attempting to hide evidence by making those videos private after Kim Sae-ron's passing. They believe this particular action justifies their legal action.

Boo Ji-seok further added that this is the first legal step, and many more complaints will follow. He said, as reported by The Korea Times:

"We intend to hold those responsible for defamation and the spread of false information fully accountable.”

All about late actress Kim Sae-ron and Kim Soo-hyun's dating controversy

On March 10, 2025, the YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute posted a video in which Kim Sae-ron's aunt made a shocking revelation about popular actor Kim Soo-hyun. She claimed that the actor allegedly dated Sae-ron when she was 15 and he was 27 in 2015.

According to the video, the couple broke up in 2022 following the actress's DUI incident. It also alleged that Sae-ron helped Kim Soo-hyun establish his management company, GOLD MEDALIST, by joining and working for free. She reportedly directed and even gave free acting lessons to the new talent.

Expand Tweet

When the DUI incident occurred, GOLD MEDALIST took care of the damages involved. However, as soon as her contract with the company ended, she was sent a notice to repay all the money, which was approximately $483,000.

She was unable to reach Kim Soo-hyun and felt betrayed. In retaliation, she posted a picture of herself with the actor on Instagram, just to get a reaction from him. However, the agency reportedly painted her in the wrong way in their official statement.

Initially, GOLD MEDALIST denied all the claims but later admitted that the duo had dated, though they refuted allegations that their relationship began when she was underage. The bereaved family has since demanded an apology from Kim Soo-hyun and his agency, asking them to acknowledge their past relationship, which they claim started when she was 15.

Additionally, they are seeking an apology for sending a legal letter demanding repayment of the damages. Attorney Boo explained that after receiving the letter, she experienced "intense emotional pain." He stated that she even reached out to Kim So-hyun's side, pleading for help.

Attorney Boo further indicated that they might take legal action against actor Kim Soo-hyun.

