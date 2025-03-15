Kim Sae-ron’s mother releases new statement asking Kim Soo-hyun to apologize for dating the actress when she was a minor; details other demands

On March 15, 2025, Kim Sae-ron's mother released a new statement asking Kim Soo-hyun to apologize for dating the late actress when she was a minor. Along with this initial demand, she shared further requests through the Garosero Research Institute. She wanted an official apology from the actor, and outlined her demands in seven bullet points.

The family wanted Kim Soo-hyun to accept that he was dating Kim Sae-ron when she was 15. At the time of their alleged relationship, according to Garesero, Kim Soo-hyun was 27, a difference of more than 10 years.

Besides, the Bloodhounds actress's family also demanded an official apology from Gold Medalist, as stated in the second bullet point. They accused the company of manipulating the media over three years, where the latter emphasized that the duo never dated.

The family also demanded an apology letter for the claims the company made three days ago, where they again mentioned that they never dated.

Kim Sae-ron's mother demanded that Gold Medalist and Kim Soo-hyun acknowledge the late actress's contributions as the founding member of the agency

Kim Sae-ron's mother went on to state that she and her family wanted Gold Medalist and Kim Soo-hyun to declare Sae-ron as the founding member of the agency. She also outlined in their third demand that they should issue an apology for denying the efforts made by the late actress.

The mother also wanted the agency to acknowledge and publicly apologize for allegedly sending a threatening legal notice to Kim Sae-ron, as stated in the fourth wish. In the legal notice, they demanded a repayment of 700 million KRW from her.

The actress's parents described the reason they did not mention Kim Soo-hyun in their official statement in their fifth demand. The family wanted to emphasize and warn against Lee Jin-ho and other reporters who disseminated hatred against their daughter. They made it clear that they only wanted an apology from the Queen of Tears actor and Gold Medalist at the time.

In the sixth point, the family mentioned that they had to reveal the relationship between Kim Sae-ron and Kim Soo-hyun due to the false claims disseminated by the YouTuber Lee Jin-ho. They stated that the circumstances could not be avoided, and that they had to disclose the actor's alleged intimate photos with her. The family subsequently asked for the public's understanding.

Kim Sae-ron's mother mentioned that the family would file a legal complaint against Lee Jin-ho in the upcoming week in the seventh point. The YouTuber tried to visit the family during the actress's funeral in an attempt to disrupt their mourning period. They stated that they felt saddenned with the activity of the artist.

For those unversed, Kim Sae-ron was found dead on February 16, 2025, by one of her friends. On the following day, the police declared her demise as suicide.

