"Downfall era is getting real"- Netizens react as brands remove their advertisements with Kim Soo-hyun amid his dating exposé with Kim Sae-ron

Recently, following the dating exposé of Kim Soo-hyun released by Garosero Research Institute, several brands that collaborated with the actor have taken down their advertisements. From banners or posters pasted across South Korea to Instagram posts, the brands that the actor held an endorsement for have been removed.

Some of these brands include Homeplus, Tous Les Jours, EIDERS, and Hyundai Card. On the other hand, brands have also been announcing their contract termination with Kim Soo-hyun due to the controversy. So far, Shinhan, Shinhan Bank, Shabu All Day, Eiders, Homeplus, Tous Les Jours, and Dinto have terminated their endorsement of the actor.

Most recently, PRADA, who named Kim Soo-hyun as one of their brand ambassadors, also terminated their contract due to the gravity of the controversy. Following the same, many netizens have been happy that the actor is being held accountable for his alleged actions.

Here are a few fan reactions to the actor's posts and banners being removed by the brands:

"Kim Soohyun downfall era is getting real y'all"

"Nothing good comes out from associating with him at this point. Now he will understand how hard it was for her before she was gone," said a netizen.

"things we love to see," added another netizen.

"This is the proper use of cancel culture," commented an internet user.

More netizens talked about how they were glad to see brands standing up for the victim and holding the guilty accountable for his alleged actions.

"Finally I am loving the Korean cancel culture," stated a netizen.

"Thats it. Now to others brands pls do the same as well!!" commented an X user.

"now thats the energy that we want," added another X user.

"His career is coming to an end and im glad," said a netizen.

All you need to know about the dating exposé between Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron

On Tuesday, March 10, Garosero Research Institute released a YouTube report exposing the alleged six-year-long relationship between Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron. The two reportedly dated between the years 2015 and 2021, when Soo-hyun was 27 years old while Kim Sae-ron was 15 years old.

The twelve-year age between the two also led to grooming allegations against Kim Soo-hyun when this report landed on the internet. Additionally, Garosero Research Institute also stated that their relationship ended before Kim Sae-ron's DUI incident in 2022. Meanwhile, Kim Sae-ron joined Gold Medalist, Kim Soo-hyun's agency, in 2019, during the time it was established.

Since she was housed under Gold Medalist, the agency and allegedly Soo-hyun handled the DUI incident and also gave her 700 million KRW for the compensation fee she had to pay for the issue. Later, Sae-ron left the agency due to contract expiration but still promised to pay off the debt with Gold Medalist slowly. In 2024, the agency sent a formal notice demanding her to pay off the 700 million KRW.

When she tried to contact Kim Soo-hyun regarding this, there was no response from the actor, despite Sae-ron's several tries. Therefore, due to the financial pressure of the debt, Garosero Research Institute stated that she took her own life on February 16, 2025, which falls on Soo-hyun's birthday.

