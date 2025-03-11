How old was Kim Sae-ron when she made her acting debut? All you need to know amid dating exposé controversy with Kim Soo-hyun

On Monday, March 10, an exposé on the dating life of the late South Korean actor Kim Sae-ron from her family landed on the internet from Garosero Research Institute's YouTube channel. At nine years old, Kim Sae-ron debuted in the acting industry with her film A Brand New Life, which was loosely based on her life.

According to Star News, the YouTube video revealed that the actress and the actor, Kim Soo-hyun, were in a relationship. The statement alleged that the two have been dating since the actress was 15 years old, despite the twelve-year age gap between them. The video also claimed that the relationship lasted for over six years.

Their relationship allegedly ended during the late actress's DUI case and car accident in 2022. Kim Soo-hyun and his agency allegedly helped Sae-ron handle the situation and took care of the compensation money, which amounted to 700 million KRW. However, this money was allegedly asked to be returned by Kim Sae-ron in 2024.

The video continued to claim that due to the stress of the debt and her inability to give the money back to Kim Soo-hyun, the actress decided to take her own life on his birthday, February 16, in 2025.

All you need to know about the alleged relationship between Kim Soo-hyun and the late Kim Sae-ron

For context, Kim Sae-ron was found dead in her apartment on February 16, at the age of 24, and the authorities ruled the case as su*cide. Following the same, the incident has garnered attention once again due to the recent dating exposé on Sae-ron and Soo-hyun.

The YouTube report by Garosero Research Institute stated that Kim Sae-ron joined Kim Soo-hyun's agency, Gold Medalist, in 2019 after the label was launched. This was after the actress cut ties with her previous agency, YG Entertainment. However, their six year relationship, between 2015 and 2021, ended during Sae-ron's DUI incident. Kim Soo-hyun and his agency took care of the incident financially.

According to the YouTube report, Sae-ron also expressed her gratitude and promised to repay the compensation of 700 million KRW. However, after her contract expired with Gold Medalist, she left the agency, and this issue was not brought up until 2024, when the agency demanded she repay the compensation money.

The report further stated that when Kim Sae-ron tried to contact Kim Soo-hyun personally to sort out this issue, he did not respond. The report also claimed that Kim Soo-hyun or his agency, Gold Medalist, allegedly leaked her number to journalists, leading to spam calls for Kim Sae-ron. This was when the actress uploaded a picture of her and Kim Soo-hyun, during the airing of the actor's K-drama series, Queen of Tears.

The picture had the two pressing their cheeks against each other, and it was also speculated to be an old picture as both the actors looked young. This move from Kim Sae-ron was to prompt a response from Soo-hyun. However, the image was also soon deleted. Garosero Research Institute further expressed that Kim Soo-hyun and his agency denied all the dating rumors between the two.

The YouTube report concluded with the speculation that the late actress most likely took her own life due to the lack of escape from financial difficulties. Moreover, Garosero Research Institute stated that they have more pictures of Sae-ron and Soo-hyun to prove their relationship and said they will release them soon.

