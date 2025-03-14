"He's already over overseas"- K-netz react to Kim Soo-hyun being addressed as "Korean Diddy" by western media after Kim Sae-ron dating allegations

South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun was reportedly addressed as "K-Diddy," or "Korean Diddy," by a western media outlet for his alleged relationship with the late Kim Sae-ron, who was a minor at the time.

On March 10, Garosero Research Institute, a YouTube channel, raised several allegations against Kim Soo-hyun, one of which included him being in a relationship with Kim Sae-ron when she was underage.

Recently, a western media outlet reportedly addressed him as "K-Diddy," drawing a comparison between the Queen of Tears actor and rapper P-Diddy, as per Allkpop. Notably, the American rapper is currently facing multiple lawsuits and accusations of s*x trafficking and s*xual misconduct.

Kim Soo-hyun's agency, GOLD MEDALIST, initially denied their dating allegations on March 10, 2025. However, on March 14, they admitted that the two were indeed in a relationship but clarified that Kim Sae-ron had already become an adult by then.

As the controversy unfurled, South Korean netizens shared their thoughts about the actor's image coming under threat internationally. According to TheQoo, Korean netizens commented on the incident stating that they were embarrassed by the actor's alleged actions.

"He still receives some shielding in Korea, but he's already over overseas," a netizen said.

K-netizens react to Kim Soo-hyun being addressed as "Korean Diddy" (Image Via TheQoo)

"What a disgrace to the country, f*ck," a user reacted.

"What kind of national disgrace is this...," a user commented.

As discussions around the issue continued, netizens mentioned that the incident would have had different repercussions if it occured overseas. Notably, Kim Soo-hyun reportedly continued to film MBC variety show Good Day starring G-Dragon even after the allegations.

"It's like this overseas, but I'm mad that they're trying to come out on TV without any problems," a netizen reacted.

"And yet, in Korea, they film entertainment shows just fine," a user mentioned.

"Seriously, there's chaos all over the world, but only Korea is crazy. What kind of entertainment show are you filming in this situation?," a netizen questioned.

More reactions ensued as the actor was criticised.

"Spread it a little more. Foreigners and South Americans who are crazy about K-drama and want to come to Korea and date Korean men, come to your senses," a user wrote.

"The overseas rights for this actor are at least over. The industry is opaque, so there will be a time difference in perception, but what was done cannot be undone," a netizen stated.

"Just call me Kim Diddy," a netizen said.

Kim Soo-hyun’s agency GOLD MEDALIST confirms relationship with Kim Sae-ron when she was not a minor

On March 14, 2025, Kim Soo-hyun's agency GOLD MEDALIST issued an official statement admitting that he had been in a romantic relationship with Kim Sae-ron between 2019-2020. They further refuted claims made by Garosero Research Institute (Ga Se-yeon) and Kim Sae-ron’s aunt that he dated her when she was a minor.

Expand Tweet

In a statement, the agency said,

“Kim Soohyun and Kim Saeron dated from the summer of 2019 to the autumn of 2020, after Kim Saeron became an adult. It is not true that Kim Soohyun dated Kim Saeron when she was a minor."

Previously, on March 24, 2024, Kim Sae-ron shared an image of the two stars on her Instagram stories, which fueled dating speculations. However, GOLD MEDALIST had denied the rumors through a statement back then as well.

With their latest statement, the agency clarified that the pictures shared by Kim Sae-ron and the images revealed by Ga Se-yeon were taken on the same day in 2020. They said,

"The photos that Kim Saeron shared on her Instagram story on the morning of March 24, 2024, and the photos released by the Garosero Research Institute on March 11, 2025, were both private photos of the two of them in a relationship on the same day in the winter of 2020.”

Expand Tweet

In other news, according to Sports Kyunghyang, Kim Sae-ron's mother is preparing for a rebuttal statement as she believes that the GOLD MEDALIST position released on March 14, 2025, was filled with distorted facts.

Stay tuned for further updates on the case.

