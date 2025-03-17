Kim Sae-ron’s family claims they turned to Garosero after almost 100 media outlets refused to report on her relationship with Kim Soo-hyun

On March 17, 2025, Lawyer Bu Ji-seok from the Law Firm Buyou spoke on behalf of Kim Sae-ron's family at a press conference that took place at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency. Outside, Kweon Young-chan, a former comedian and founder of the Korea Celebrity Suicide Prevention Organization also talked to the media.

Ad

Kwon shared that Sae-ron’s family had reached out to about 100 media outlets via email to bring their allegations to public attention. However, every outlet turned them down. It was only when they approached the YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute that their story finally came to light.

“Kim Saeron’s family sent email to 100 media press but all rejected, until Garo Saero accepted to help them expose Kim Soohyun. Actually all the media press knows about them dating, but all said they can’t report such news for them," Kwon said.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Garosero had claimed that Kim Sae-ron and Kim Soo-hyun were secretly dating and that their relationship started when she was still a minor. They also accused Kim Soo-hyun’s agency, Gold Medalist, of financial misconduct and of abandoning Sae-ron after her DUI incident in 2022.

According to them, the agency failed to support Sae-ron during the scandal. In response, Kim Soo-hyun’s agency, Gold Medalist, has strongly denied all claims. They called the allegations “baseless and malicious." They even stated taking "legal action" to protect Soo-hyun’s reputation. Kim Se-ui, who runs the YouTube channel Hoverlab, also attended the press conference.

Ad

Kim Sae-ron’s family seeks legal action

Late actress Kim Sae-ron’s family is reportedly set to file a lawsuit against YouTuber Lee Jin-ho, actor Kim Soo-hyun, and reporters from SBS and Dispatch. Attorney Bu Ji-seok confirmed on Monday that they want to hold them accountable for allegedly driving her to suicide.

According to Bu, Sae-ron posted a photo with her ex-boyfriend Soo-hyun on March 24, 2024. She did this to clear up rumors and show that he was not the one who sent her an official letter demanding debt repayment.

Ad

The representative asserted that the actress tried to contact Soo-hyun privately before posting the photo but received no reply. That was why she decided to share it publicly.

"The only reason Kim Sae-ron posted the picture of herself and her former lover Kim Soo-hyun on March 24, 2024, was because she had hoped that he would have nothing to do with the official letter pushing her to pay her debt," Lawyer Bu Ji-seok said (as reported by Korea JoongAng Daily).

Ad

Lee Jin-ho had made multiple videos targeting Sae-ron while she was alive. The YouTuber mainly focused on her 2022 drunk-driving case and her attempts to revive her career.

These videos, according to the attorney, inflicted severe mental distress on Kim Sae-ron and contributed to her tragic death. While Lee admitted to posting four videos about her, Kweon Young-chan asserted that the actual number was as high as seven.

Attorney Bu Ji-seok said more complaints will follow against SBS and Dispatch reporters for “malicious” reports on Kim Sae-ron.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback