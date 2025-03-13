How did G-Dragon meet Kim Soo-hyun? Fans defend BIGBANG member over friendship and 'Good Day' casting amid ongoing controversy

G-Dragon has been caught in a controversy involving actor Kim Soo-hyun, who is currently facing serious allegations related to the late actress Kim Sae-ron. The issue stemmed from Kim Soo-hyun’s recent appearance on Good Day, the variety show hosted by the BIGBANG leader, and the actor’s attendance at G-Dragon’s album release party.

This led the netizens to flood social media, clarifying G-Dragon’s relationship with Kim Soo-hyun. The fans explained that the relationship was professional, as the two had met through the show (introduced by comedian Jo Se-ho) and had no prior personal connection.

On March 12, 2025, Dispatch reported the claims of the actress’s family. They reported that Kim Soo-hyun and the late Kim Sae-ron were allegedly in a relationship. They also highlighted her financial dispute with her former agency, Gold Medalist, which also represents the actor.

As discussions intensified, a now deleted post by X user (@kdramaeeeeing) brought up G-Dragon, questioning his association with Kim Soo-hyun. They wrote:

"Gd being close friends with #Kimsoohyun. Has this man ever made decent non criminal friends. All of his close friends are potential criminals like birds of a feather flock together ig…"

However, fans and netizens quickly defended G-Dragon, emphasizing that he had no involvement in the controversy. One fan commented:

"This is how G-Dragon met Kim Soohyun. THEY ARE NOT CLOSE FRIENDS, THEY DIDN'T EVEN KNOW EACH OTHER AND BRINGING HIM TO GOOD DAY WAS NOT JIYONG'S CHOICE!!"

"Not a GD stan but didn't they just meet on Good Day through Jo Se-ho’s introduction two months ago? It's clearly stated in the show. Why do you hate this man so bad that instead of focusing on the criminal in sight you're looking for ways to hate GD," said one netizen.

"What shocks me is that theres literally two people in that very screenshot that are actually friends with him irl (this is mentioned in the show) but they target their hate towards gd who is the person that only met him through the show 2 months ago," wrote an X user.

"It’s KSH’s controversy, but somehow they’re make it all about GD. The obsession is real. The only time they met, outside of Good day filming, was at GD’s album listening party, alongside many other people, and they talk as if they’re besties," said one netizen.

"The User does not care about the victim and is trying to use the victim’s death for fanwars, Gdragon and Kim Soohyun met 2 months ago through a variety show that featured people born in 1988 and were not friends prior to that, please send the post to Gd’s legal team," another person commented on X.

Many also condemned the use of a tragic event to seemingly fuel unnecessary disputes. They called for the focus to remain on verifying facts rather than implicating unrelated individuals.

"oh sure, let's focus on innocent human instead of the actual p**ophile," said one X user.

"yall just want to attack gdragon when a man just got EXPOSED for committing many horrible acts. there is an ENTIRE INDUSTRY that is friends with kim soohyun and yall blame gdragon for no reason. they have never been close friends. It's getting really exaggerated," mentioned one person on X.

"People who make posts like this don’t really care about the victims and just want to use them to get attention. It’s pretty disgusting that you’re trying to shift the attention off the criminal to someone who met him 2 months ago," wrote another netizen.

"u people are so f**king odd man. A victim lost her life to that disgusting man and your first thought is “how can i use this against gd” go to hell freak," added an individual on X.

Kim Soo-hyun and G-Dragon meet on Good Day, recalling their previous unexpected interaction

Good Day is a music-based variety show where G-Dragon takes on the role of a producer, working with different artists and industry figures to craft a standout track for the year. On February 16, 2025, this highly anticipated music variety show, hosted by BIGBANG's G-Dragon, made its debut on MBC and Disney Plus.

The premiere featured an impressive lineup of celebrity guests, including actor Kim Soo-hyun, musician Code Kunst, webtoon artist Kian84, and comedians Jo Sae-ho, Jung Hyung-don, and Defconn. In one segment, G-Dragon, Jo Sae-ho, and Code Kunst were seen traveling together in a car.

Jo Sae-ho playfully hinted that the guest they were about to introduce G-Dragon with was the same age as him, so falling in the same '88 born group'. Upon arriving at a fitness center, the mystery guest was revealed to be Kim Soo-hyun.

Being of the same age, they exchanged friendly greetings before sharing a lighthearted story about one of their previous interaction. G-Dragon explained that he and Kim Soo-hyun had met once before but hadn’t stayed in touch.

However, he accidentally dialed the actor’s number one day, mistaking him for a company advisor with the same name. The unexpected call led to an awkward yet amusing conversation, where they even discussed hobbies—only to realize they had little in common.

While Kim Soo-hyun enjoys hiking, G-Dragon admitted it wasn’t his thing. To ease any lingering awkwardness, the two in the show tried out various gym equipment together, further breaking the ice.

Previously, on March 10, during a YouTube broadcast on the channel Garo Sero Institute, an aunt of the late actress accused Kim Soo-hyun. Alleging that he was in a romantic relationship with Kim Sae-ron when she was just 15 and he was 27. She further alleged that her company had caused financial distress and ultimately contributed to her tragic passing on February 16, 2025.

The claims sparked widespread outrage, with netizens calling for a boycott of the Queen of Tears actor. Despite the controversy and public calls for a boycott, reports on March 13, 2025, confirmed that Kim Soo-hyun would continue filming for MBC’s Good Day as scheduled.

According to South Korean media outlet Ten Asia, neither the actor nor his agency informed the production team about stepping down, nor did the show request his withdrawal. A source close to Kim Soo-hyun stated that he chose to proceed with filming as planned, as the schedule had been set in advance.

Meanwhile, Herald Pop reported that while the production team confirmed his participation, they had decided to reduce his originally planned appearances.

