How old is Bae Na-ra? All you need to know about the 'Weak Hero Class 2' star and his breakout role as Na Baek-jin 

South Korean actor and singer Bae Na-ra recently returned to screens in Weak Hero Class 2, continuing the role of Na Baek-jin, which he first portrayed in the first season. Bae is currently 34 years old, born on January 4, 1991.

He stepped into the acting world at 23 with the musical Promise in 2013. Bae’s appearance on JTBC’s Phantom Singer 3 and The Master expanded his visibility. In 2023, the actor portrayed the character of Jang Seong-min (Nina) in the Netflix show D.P. 2.

The character, a runaway soldier, brought new focus to Bae’s acting range and was widely noted in entertainment circles. He later joined the cast of the drama Evilive.

Bae then entered the music scene in 2019 as part of the temporary idol group The T-BIRD, which launched with the track Rock Star. He followed this with a solo release titled Even After a Long Time in 2022 for the LOVE PROCESS: Act 5 music project.

Bae Na-ra stuns in Netflix drama Weak Hero Class 2

Bae Na-ra features in the Netflix drama Weak Hero Class 2, which started streaming on April 25. The show is written by Park Hyun-woo and Yoo Soo-min, directed by Yoo Soo-min, and supported by producer Han Jun-hee.

Bae portrays Na Baek-jin, a student excelling academically during school hours who secretly leads a dominant student faction after hours. His role includes orchestrating underground activities while navigating school life.

The story follows his continued involvement with Park Hu-min, played by Ryu Un, hinting at an unresolved history between the two. The drama unfolds around Yeon Si-eun, played by Park Ji-hoon, an academically driven teen who switches schools after a violent confrontation leaves him scarred.

At his new school, Eunjang High School, he finds himself pulled deeper into conflict as he tries to shield others and cope with mounting threats. Weak Hero Class 2 is currently available for viewing on Netflix.

Bae Na-ra joins Kang Ha-neul and Go Min-si in upcoming drama Tastefully Yours

Bae Na-ra has been confirmed to feature in the upcoming original drama Tastefully Yours. He will take on the character of Han Seon-woo, the older sibling of the central figure, Han Beom-woo.

Tastefully Yours outlines a storyline grounded in a family-run food empire, focusing on the clash between two brothers navigating power and ambition. Kang Ha-neul portrays Han Beom-woo, a wealthy successor who ventures into gastronomy seeking his fortune.

His path leads him to a discreet, reservation-only restaurant in Jeonju, operated by Mo Yeon-joo, a chef portrayed by Go Min-si. In the narrative, Bae's role as Han Seon-woo stands in direct contention with his younger brother. Positioned as a strategic and focused executive, he aims to gain influence over the family enterprise.

The series follows the intersecting journeys of Han Beom-woo and Mo Yeon-joo as their distinct approaches to food and purpose create both friction and connection within a kitchen setting through a culinary lens.

The drama will stream on Genie TV and air via ENA on May 12, 2025, at 10 pm KST. For international viewers, it will be available on Netflix.

With his latest role in Weak Hero Class 2, Bae Na-ra continues to build a varied screen career.

