Weak Hero Class 2 ending explained & season 3 possibilities explored: What happened after Si-eun & Baku go against The Union and its leader Baek-jin?

Netflix released Weak Hero Class 2 on April 25, 2025, consisting of eight episodes. The highly anticipated second season of Weak Hero Class has delivered a gripping and intense narrative, culminating in a powerful showdown that redefines the balance of power within the high school hierarchy.

Ad

Picking up after the emotionally charged events of the first season, Yeon Si-eun, portrayed with compelling depth by Park Ji-hoon, finds himself navigating the treacherous landscape of Eunjang High School. Haunted by his past inability to protect his friend Su-ho (Choi Hyun-wook) at Byuksan High, Si-eun arrives at his new school determined to live a solitary life.

Season 2 takes viewers to the climax with a dramatic fight sequence between the Eunjang High boys and the Union members. Over 300 boys lock horns at an empty field on the outskirts of the city to determine the winner.

Ad

Trending

If Eunjung wins the fight, then the Union will disband and leave Eunjung and its students alone, whereas the Union's win will mean acquiring Eunjung and expanding its money laundering business.

Weak Hero Class 2 ends with Si-eun, Baku, and the Eunjung High School boys winning against Na Baek-jin's the Union. However, the victory is marred by the disappearance of Baek-jin after the fight. A few days later, Si-eun, Baku, Gatok, and Jun-tae visit the 20-year-old Baek-jin's funeral, who was seemingly killed by the gangster CEO Choi (Jo Jung-suk) of the Cheon Gang.

Ad

Although there has been no announcement for a third installment, Weak Hero Class 2 ended clearly with the dismantling of the Union.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Si-eun and Baku's defiance shatters The Union's reign as Eunjang High rebels in Weak Hero Class 2

The volatile environment of Eunjang in Weak Hero Class 2, dominated by a unified network of school gangs known as The Union, makes solitude an impossible luxury. Led by the formidable and ruthless Na Baek-jin (Bae Na-ra), The Union operates with systematic violence, coercing smaller school factions into their fold.

Ad

The Union is headed by Na Baek-jin (Bae Nara) of Yeoil High, his second-in-command Geum Seomg-je (Lee Jun-young) of Ganghak High, the third-in-command Do Seong-mok of Yeonsung High, and Baek Dong-ha (a suspended student and a thug).

Baek-jin, with his cold charisma and unwavering authority, seeks to consolidate his power, viewing all other schools as potential territories to be conquered.

Amidst this oppressive atmosphere of Weak Hero Class 2, Si-eun encounters Park Hu-min, also known as Baku (Ryeoun), the charismatic and fiercely protective ace of Eunjang High's basketball team. Baku stands as a bulwark against the Union's encroaching influence, maintaining a fragile peace within his school through a blend of strength and inherent leadership.

Ad

His presence offers a glimmer of hope in an otherwise bleak environment, a stark contrast to the calculated fear instilled in every high school by Baek-jin.

The initial interactions between Si-eun and Baku are marked by a cautious understanding in Weak Hero Class 2. Si-eun, wary of forming new attachments after the painful loss of his previous camaraderie, initially keeps his distance. However, Seo Jun-tae (Choi Min-young), Baku, and Go Hyun-tak (Lee Min-jae) manage to befriend the ice-cold Si-eun.

Ad

Baku, on the other hand, observes Si-eun's quiet intensity and the underlying strength that belies his seemingly frail appearance. The four friends' paths inevitably intertwine as the Union's tendrils reach into Eunjang High, threatening the delicate balance Baku has worked to maintain.

Baek-jin's strategy involves a calculated mix of intimidation and manipulation. He extends an invitation to Baku to join the Union, appealing to a twisted sense of camaraderie and mutual benefit. Baek-jin and Baku have a history together where they were best friends from elementary to middle school before the former walked down a dark path, much to Baku's disapproval.

Ad

He sees Baku's strength as a valuable asset and a way to rekindle their childhood friendship. As an orphan, Baek-jin has always seen Baku as his only friend since they were kids. Baku was the one who taught Baek-jin how to fight against bullies, and the latter wanted to build an empire with his best friend right by his side. However, Baku did not agree with Baek-jin's corrupt and maligned methods.

Ad

Baku, fiercely loyal to Eunjang and principled in his opposition to the Union's violent methods, vehemently refuses. This rejection ignites a conflict that forms the central crux of the season's narrative. Baek-jin tries every twisted method in the book to make Baku join his gang and even threatens to hurt the latter's father.

Meanwhile, Si-eun, initially an observer, finds himself tangled in the escalating conflict. Witnessing the Union's brutal tactics and their relentless pursuit of Baku and Eunjung, his dormant sense of justice is reawakened. The memories of Su-ho, his unwavering loyalty, and the pain of his helplessness fuel Si-eun's resolve as he goes against the bullies in Weak Hero Class 2.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the finale episode of Weak Hero Class 2, the confrontations between Si-eun, Baku, and their allies against The Union are masterfully choreographed and emotionally charged. Si-eun's strategic brilliance, honed in the battles of his previous school, combines with Baku's raw power and Jun-tae and Hyun-tak's unexpected tenacity to create a formidable opposition.

They utilize their individual strengths in a coordinated effort to counter the Union's organized violence, turning seemingly disadvantageous situations to their favor through intellect and unwavering courage.

Ad

The tension culminates in the Weak Hero Class 2 finale episode, an explosive confrontation against Baek-jin himself. This battle is not merely a physical clash but a clash of ideologies—the individualistic and principled resistance against the oppressive and power-hungry collective.

Over 150 boys from Eunjang High and Baku, fighting side-by-side, challenge Baek-jin's authority and the very foundation of the Union's dominance. The outcome of this battle is not just about who emerges physically victorious but about whether the spirit of defiance can truly break the cycle of violence and control.

Ad

Baku and Baek-jin go toe-to-toe during the gang fight, but the scene is equally heartbreaking. It was not just a battle between two leaders but also a fight between two old friends. After taking a jab on the face by Baek-jin, Baku takes a moment to laud Baek-jin on his improved combat skills.

Si-eun fighting one of The Union's goons in episode 8 of 'Weak Hero Class 2'. (Image via X/@NetflixKR)

The scene turns more poignant as Baku and Baek-jin continue with their fight, not pulling back their punches. Director Yoo Su-min beautifully captures the cathartic moment when Baek-jin slightly smiles after hearing Baku's praise. Flashbacks of the duo's childhood quips and fun echo in Baek-jin's ears as his eyes fill with tears. He shakes his head to silence the memories and get back to the fight.

Ad

While the specifics of the final confrontation in Weak Hero Class 2 are best experienced through the series itself, the aftermath suggests a significant shift in the high school power dynamics. The united front of the Union, once seemingly unbreakable under Baek-jin's iron fist, is fractured by the resistance.

Si-eun and Baku win against Baek-jin, bringing home the win for Eunjung High. However, the ending is not presented as a neat resolution. The scars of violence run deep, and the systemic issues that allowed the Union to thrive are unlikely to vanish overnight.

Ad

The victory, if it can be called that, is hard-won and comes at a cost. The Cheon Gang, who ran the Union as a front to launder money, kills Baek-jin in cold blood for losing Eunjung High and their business. The series ends with the heartbreaking scene of Baku crying profusely at Baek-jin's funeral — his childhood brother-in-arms, who turned to the dark but always honored his friendship with Baku.

Weak Hero Class 2 ending also shows Su-ho (Choi Hyun-wook) regaining consciousness from his year-long coma and reuniting with Si-eun.

Ad

Will there be a Weak Hero Class 3? Possibilities explored

Expand Tweet

Ad

Weak Hero Class 2 ending leaves room for further exploration of the long-term consequences of their actions and the potential for new challenges to emerge in the ever-turbulent world of high school hierarchies.

In the end credit scene, Cheon Gang's leader and Daseung Motors' CEO, Choi (played by actor Jo Jung-suk), asks Seong-je (Lee Jun-young) to fill in Na Baek-jin's empty throne.

Seong-je asks CEO Choi if he knows the whereabouts of Baek-jin, to which Choi ambiguously replies that he doesn't know anything. This ties back to Choi's previous threat of killing Baek-jin if he loses Eunjung and causes further harm to his business.

Ad

Weak Hero Class 2 masterfully builds upon the foundation of its predecessor, delivering a more expansive and intense narrative with compelling new characters and intricate power dynamics. The ending, while providing a sense of closure to the immediate conflict, hints at a larger, ongoing struggle for a more just and peaceful future within the high school ecosystem.

Season 3 could focus on Seong-je taking Baek-jin's place and rebuilding the Union from scratch while Si-eun and his three friends go to war against the antagonist one last time. Su-ho's return could also hint at his possible presence in Weak Hero Class 3, and perhaps he would help Si-eun and Baku with their battle.

Ad

Weak Hero Class 2 has eight episodes and is streaming on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Banhisha Kundu Banhisha covers Korean entertainment in her role as a popular culture journalist at Sportskeeda. She specializes in K-pop news, and reporting on breaking developments in the Korean entertainment scene is her forte.



Banhisha has a degree in Journalism & Mass Communication along with 7 years of content writing and copywriting experience under her belt. After working as a digital marketing manager for over five years, Banhisha joined Sportskeeda to pursue her calling as a K-pop journalist.



A huge admirer of BTS, Banhisha’s journey as an ‘ARMY’ member has equipped her with critical insights that she brings to her writing. This is evident in the profile deep-dives and music reports she curates, which rely heavily on deep research work to present information in a new light.



Banhisha loves to read as much as she likes to write, and her favorite authors are Jeffery Archer, Hanya Yanagihara, Haruki Murakami, Khaled Hosseini, Taslima Nasrin, Orhan Pamuk, and Kazuo Ishiguro, among others. When not thinking and writing about K-pop, she likes to practice Boxing and play Badminton. Know More