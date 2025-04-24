“Ryeoun, ji-hoon and hyun-wook in the same room” — Fans in frenzy as Netflix confirms Weak Hero Class homecoming in GV with season 1 & 2 cast

On April 24, 2025, Netflix officially announced a special "homecoming GV" (Guest Visit) event for the highly acclaimed series Weak Hero Class. The event will feature cast members from both season 1 and the upcoming season 2, giving fans a rare chance to interact with their favorite actors.

The event will take place on May 1, 2025, at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall. The event will see series director Yoo Su-min and actors Choi Hyun-wook, Park Ji-hoon, Hong Kyung, Shin Seung-ho, Lee Yeon, Ryeoun, Choi Min-yeong, Lee Jun-young, Bae Nara, and Yoo Su-bin.

Fans can submit applications through the web link shared by Netflix Korea on X for a chance to attend the event. Applications will be open from April 24 to April 27, with results announced on April 28, 2025.

In the context of Korean entertainment, a "GV" or "Guest Visit" refers to a special event where cast and crew members attend a screening to interact with the audience, usually taking part in Q&A sessions and panel discussions about the production.

The term "homecoming" in this case would mean a reunion of the original cast members, with them celebrating the journey of the series as well as its influence on the audience.

The announcement of the homecoming GV has sparked excitement among fans, many of whom have expressed enthusiasm on social media. One fan wrote on X:

"ryeoun, ji-hoon and hyun-wook in the same room would KILL MEEBSEJENSJSSISK"

Fans were super-stoked with the latest news.

"OMG THE ENTIRE CAST REUNION THANKS GOD FOR THIS WE KEEP WINNING," a fan wrote.

"Why am i not in south korea rn," one fan said.

"Han’s family in one frame again IM SOOOOO," another fan said.

Others expressed that they cannot wait to see Choi Hyun-wook, Hong Kyung, and Park Ji-hoon from Weak Hero Class season 1 reunite, even if it's at the GV event.

"HYUNWOOK AND HONG KYUNG BACKKK," a fan reacted.

"Choi hyunwook’s reunion with ryeoun and lee minjae," another fan wrote.

"I was like, man why may 1, then remembered I do not live in Korea. Am I stupid or do I not read before crying? Maybe both," one fan added.

Netflix's Weak Hero Class 2 is set to return with intensified drama on April 25, 2025

Weak Hero Class 2 picks up where season 1 left off, with Yeon Si-eun (played by Park Ji-hoon), an elite student who, though physically weak, fights back against school violence through his wit and will. Having switched schools to attend Eunjang High School, Si-eun is confronted with new challenges and enemies.

He is joined by other students, Park Hoo-min (Ryeoun), Seo Joon-tae (Choi Min-young), and Go Hyun-tak (Lee Min-jae), as they all battle against the powerful gang Alliance. The gang is led by its vicious leader Na Baek-jin (Bae Na-ra) and the intimidating member Geum Sung-je (Lee Jun-young).

The second season brings in fresh faces with richer and more complex roles to further the story. Ryeoun, Choi Min-young, and Lee Min-jae enter the cast as Si-eun's new friends, each with their own history and outlook to bring to the story. Their friendship and shared struggle against the forces of oppression at Eunjang High School make up the emotional and action-packed core of the second season.

Lee Jun-young's portrayal of Geum Sung-je, one of the main villains, brings an intense presence to Weak Hero Class 2. Known for his versatility in various drama roles, Lee's performance is expected to bring a solid presence to the screen.

Directed by Yoo Su-min, who also helmed the first season, Weak Hero Class 2 promises to maintain the high standards set by its predecessor. The series continues to draw inspiration from the popular Naver webtoon, ensuring that the adaptation remains faithful to its source material while exploring new narrative avenues.

Weak Hero Class 2 will be available for streaming exclusively on Netflix starting April 25, 2025.

