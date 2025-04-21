Weak Hero Class 2 cast & character guide: Who’s returning, who’s new & who’s playing what

The long-awaited Korean drama Weak Hero Class 2 is due on April 25, 2025. Season 2 will continue the journey of Yeon Si-eun and his traumatic journey of fighting bullies in a new arena. Freshly transferred to a new high school after going through a harrowing incident that left his best friend, Su-ho, in a coma, Si-eun decides to stay invisible in the new school.

Ad

However, trouble and violence have a unique knack for finding their way to Si-eun's life. With new friends and foes alike, Si-eun grapples with violence and bullying in the new school environment. However, the new season will bring double the trouble, more tension, and cathartic hostilities.

As the narrative unfolds, viewers will witness the return of familiar faces and the introduction of compelling new characters, all contributing to the intense storyline that delves deeper into themes of friendship, resilience, and survival.

Ad

Trending

Cast and characters:

Park Ji-hoon as Yeon Si-eun

as Yeon Si-eun Yoo Su-bin as Choi Hyo-man

as Choi Hyo-man Ryeoun as Park Hu-min

as Park Hu-min Choi Min-young as Seo Joon-tae

as Seo Joon-tae Lee Min-jae as Go Hyun-tak

as Go Hyun-tak Bae Na-ra as Na Baek-jin

as Na Baek-jin Lee Jun-young as Geum Sung-jae

as Geum Sung-jae Jo Jung-suk's Cameo

Expand Tweet

Ad

Weak Hero Class 2: Continuation of Si-eun's journey of fighting the bullies from season 1

Weak Hero Class 1 explored the harshness of school violence and found the top student, Si-eun, confronted with the grim realities of school violence. The season concludes with Si-eun transferring to Eunjang High School. He is burdened by his guilt of not being able to protect his friend, Su-ho, who is in a coma.

Ad

This moment plays as the bridge to season 2, where Si-eun's journey continues in another setting, but the specter of the past continues.

Returning to the series, Park Ji-hoon reprises his role as Yeon Si-eun, the academically proficient but physically unremarkable protagonist. After the events of season 1, Si-eun transfers to Eunjang High School. With a vow to not repeat the mistakes of the past, Si-eun now encounters new challenges and foes to protect those he has started to care for.

Ad

At Eunjang High School, Si-eun finds a similar yet different environment that is equally chaotic. Although he wants to stay invisible, Si-eun inevitably moves into the middle of a violent and confrontational school dynamic. Geum Seong-jae (Lee Jun-young) and Na Baek-jin (Bae Na-ra), his new adversaries, might have what it takes to bring out the worst in him.

Season 2 introduces new characters who play significant roles in Si-eun's journey. Allies like Park Hu-min (Ryeoun), Seo Jun-tae (Choi Min-young), and Go Hyun-tak (Lee Min-jae) provide support, while antagonists like Choi Hyo-man (Yoo Su-bin) add complexity to the narrative.

Ad

Yoo Su-bin is back as Choi Hyo-man, who appeared as a guest character in the first season, but his role has been amped up for the new season, giving a bigger picture of Hyo-man and his relationship with Si-eun.

Ryeoun joins as the fresh member of the Weak Hero Class 2 cast as Park Hu-min, one of Si-eun's new friends at Eunjang High School. After starring in shows like Twinkling Watermelon and Namib, Ryeoun's new role is in stark contrast to his previous repertoire.

Ad

Ryeoun joins as the fresh member of the Weak Hero Class 2. (Image via X/@NetflixKR)

Choi Min-young portrays Seo Joon-tae, another of Si-eun's new friends in the new high school. Following his popularity in XO, Kitty, Choi Min-young's role in Weak Hero Class 2 as the timid student has excited fans, as they will get to see the actor in a new avatar altogether. His character is anticipated to play a significant role in the unfolding events at Eunjang High.

Ad

Lee Min-jae takes on the role of the martial arts expert, Go Hyun-tak, a pivotal character who becomes one of Si-eun's close friends. Lee Min-jae's previous performances in Crash Course in Romance and Start-Up have showcased his versatility, and his involvement in Weak Hero Class 2 is highly anticipated.

Bae Na-ra joins the cast of Weak Hero Class 2 as Na Baek-jin, a character whose role in the series is yet to be fully revealed. Based on the official trailer, it is clear that Baek-jin is behind the school violence. His addition to the cast adds intrigue to the upcoming season.

Ad

Lee Jun-young portrays Geum Sung-jae, a formidable antagonist who leads a powerful group at Eunjang High School. In the official trailer of season 2, he could be seen butting heads with Si-eun (Park Ji-hoon) in a raw action sequence.

His character's confrontations with Si-eun are expected to be intense and pivotal to the storyline. Lee Jun-young is popular for his lead roles in the Netflix movie Badland Hunters and the series Melo Movie.

Ad

Renowned actor from Hospital Playlist, Jo Jung-suk, is set to make a special appearance in Weak Hero Class 2. While details about his role remain under wraps, his involvement adds a layer of excitement for fans. Jo Jung-suk's previous collaboration with director Han Jun-hee in Hit-and-Run Squad and the film Pilot suggests a promising cameo.

Director Yoo Su-min highlighted that Weak Hero Class 2 deals with the theme of reconciliation to others and oneself, as Si-eun learned to reconcile with his daily emotions and abilities. The anguish Si-eun was experiencing was a part of his internal growth. The show depicts the transition from adolescence to adulthood and the emotional difficulties involved in that transition.

Ad

“A story about a phase in life where boys begin to grow into adults—something everyone goes through. The strength of the series lies in its raw and pure emotions that are true to that age. 'Weak Hero Class 2′ focuses on the theme of ‘reconciliation’ and portrays Yeon Si Eun taking another step forward in his personal growth.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The production team worked very hard to ensure the visual story of Weak Hero Class 2 was on par with its predecessor. Filming in an actual school building, alongside shooting realistic locations with the basketball club room as well as Choi Hyo-man's hideout, made the setting realistic.

The cinematography and music aims to convey the characters’ emotional journeys, with a darker, more genre-driven tone distinguishing it from the previous season.

As Weak Hero Class 2 prepares to debut on April 25, 2025, on Netflix, audiences can expect a compelling narrative that seamlessly connects to its predecessor.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Banhisha Kundu Banhisha covers Korean entertainment in her role as a popular culture journalist at Sportskeeda. She specializes in K-pop news, and reporting on breaking developments in the Korean entertainment scene is her forte.



Banhisha has a degree in Journalism & Mass Communication along with 7 years of content writing and copywriting experience under her belt. After working as a digital marketing manager for over five years, Banhisha joined Sportskeeda to pursue her calling as a K-pop journalist.



A huge admirer of BTS, Banhisha’s journey as an ‘ARMY’ member has equipped her with critical insights that she brings to her writing. This is evident in the profile deep-dives and music reports she curates, which rely heavily on deep research work to present information in a new light.



Banhisha loves to read as much as she likes to write, and her favorite authors are Jeffery Archer, Hanya Yanagihara, Haruki Murakami, Khaled Hosseini, Taslima Nasrin, Orhan Pamuk, and Kazuo Ishiguro, among others. When not thinking and writing about K-pop, she likes to practice Boxing and play Badminton. Know More