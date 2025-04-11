"Does bro ever catch a break" — Internet reacts to Park Ji-eun and Lee Jun-young in intense battle mode in Weak Hero Class 2 official trailer

The official trailer for Netflix's highly anticipated Korean drama Weak Hero Class 2 was released on April 11, 2025, and ignited a fervent response from fans worldwide.

The trailer shows the growing conflict between Yeon Si-eun (Park Ji-hoon) and the new antagonist, Geum Seong-jae (Lee Jun-young), promising a season full of action and emotion.

Following the events of the first season, Weak Hero Class 2 opens with Yeon Si-eun (Park Ji-hoon) still affected by his recent traumatic experiences at his previous school, especially with the coma of his best friend, Su-ho. Yeon Si-eun, looking for a fresh start, transfers to Eunjang High School and finds himself swept up in another world of violence and intimidation.

The trailer introduces Geum Sung-jae, a new antagonist portrayed by Lee Jun-young. Sung-jae's presence is immediately felt as he confronts Si-eun with a menacing demeanor and formidable fighting skills. The tension between the two characters is palpable, setting the stage for a season filled with high-stakes confrontations.

Fans flooded social media platforms to express their excitement over the trailer. One fan hilariously highlighted Si-eun's plight due to all these fights and wrote:

"Does bro ever catch a break."

The trailer's cinematography, choreography, and emotional undertones have been lauded. Viewers praised the series for its realistic portrayal of school violence and the psychological toll it takes on students.

"Damn we’ve come a long way from gloomy colour grading to the brightest possible one and these sad puppy eyes of park jihoon will be the end of me fr- sieun buddy when will you ever smile again? dude just wanted to study… WEAK HERO CLASS 2 will either heal me or wreck me more," a fan wrote.

"And I thought a masterpiece couldn't get better," another fan added.

"Choi hyunwook's son being the new bestie and protector of sieun, I see how it is, I see how it is," another fan said.

"Looking forward to Weak Hero Class 2! Park Ji-hoon and Choi Min-yeong in one drama—can’t wait to see how it unfolds," a fan remarked.

"Are they going to include the whole webtoon in this season and make it the last one? I wished there would be 3 more seasons," another fan wrote.

"THE DRAMA OF THE YEAR IS ABOUT TO DROP," another fan added.

Intense showdown, heavy action, and stronger friendships in Weak Hero Class 2 official trailer

Ryeoun as Park Hu-min in 'Weak Hero Class 2.' (Image via X/@NetflixKR)

Weak Hero Class 2 picks up directly after the harrowing events of the first season. Yeon Si-eun, a brilliant yet physically unassuming student, is left reeling from the traumatic loss of his friend Ahn Su-ho (Choi Hyun-wook), who remains in a coma following a brutal confrontation.

The betrayal by Oh Beom-seok (Hong Kyung) further compounds Si-eun's emotional turmoil, leading him to transfer to Eunjang High School for a fresh start and a chance at redemption.

At Eunjang, Si-eun is determined to avoid repeating past mistakes. However, he quickly discovers that the new environment presents challenges, including a more dangerous hierarchy of violence and intimidation. The trailer reveals Si-eun's internal struggle as he grapples with guilt and the desire to protect his new friends while confronting the school's brutal realities.

Weak Hero Class 2 introduces new characters who will play pivotal roles in Si-eun's journey of vengeance as he locks horns with the biggest goon association in school. Ryeoun (from Twinkling Watermelon) joins the cast as Park Hu-min, a mysterious student with his own hidden depths.

Choi Min-young ( from XO, Kitty) portrays Seo Jun-tae, a nerd who seems to be the heart of the group. Lee Jae takes on the role of Go Hyun-tak, adding further complexity to the dynamic student body at Eunjang High.

Central to the season's conflict is the emergence of the "Union," a powerful group that exerts control over the school's social order. Geum Seong-jae, portrayed by Lee Jun-young (from Melo Movie), is a key figure in this organization. His cold and calculating demeanor contrasts with Si-eun's quiet resilience, setting the stage for a clash of ideologies and wills.

The official teaser of Weak Hero Class 2 delves into the psychological scars that Si-eun carries from his past experiences. Si-eun's solemn voiceover:

"Su-ho, I got into another fight. I'm sorry."

Park Ji-hoon returns as Yoen Si-eun in 'Weak Hero Class 2.' (Image via X/@NetflixKR)

This introspective element adds a layer of depth to the narrative, highlighting the complexities of healing and the challenges of forging new connections in the aftermath of trauma.

Meanwhile, the official trailer, released on April 11, 2025, examines the three other lead actors in Season 2 closely.

Ryeoun's character, Park Hu-min, is seen mirroring Su-ho's character from the preceding season, who protects the weak and his friends. However, Season 2's villain association, the "Union," headed by Na Baek-Jin (Bae Na-ra), has been trying to recruit him for years.

Park Hu-min's voiceover suggests that Weak Hero Class 2 would be more about fighting some bullies and give viewers a closer look at the dark sides of each of the lead cast members.

"Do you really have no idea why I don't take part in this? Without an action, there won't be a reaction," Park Hu-min says.

Returning from the first season, Director Yoo Soo-min aims to build upon the series' foundation by exploring these themes more profoundly. The production team has expressed their commitment to delivering a season that intensifies the action and provides a nuanced portrayal of the characters' emotional journeys.

Weak Hero Class 2 reportedly has eight episodes and will be globally released on Netflix on April 25, 2025.

