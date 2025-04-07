“Is he dead in ss2 or actually not?” — Viewers in frenzy to 'Weak Hero Class' lead cast react to the season 2 teaser

On April 6, 2025, Netflix Korea dropped a clip of the lead cast of Weak Hero Class 1 reacting to Season 2's official teaser. The pilot season's primary cast included My Dearest Nemesis star Choi Hyun-wook as Ahn Su-ho, Hong Kyung as Beom-seok, and Shin Seung-ho from Alchemy of Souls as Jeon Seok-dae.

Ad

The cast reacted to the upcoming season 2's official teaser, which opened with Yeon Si-eun's (Park Ji-hoon) narration, where he calls Su-ho names and tells him that he got into a fight again.

While watching the trailer, Choi Hyun-wook flaunts a heartwarming smile upon hearing his character's name and says that it felt nice to see Si-eun call out Su-ho's name at the beginning of the trailer.

Hong Kyung, who played Su-ho and Si-eun's closest friend Beom-seok in Season 1, shared a similar sentiment on watching the teaser. He said that Si-eun's calling out Su-ho's name at the beginning of Season 2 is an apt bridge between the two installments.

Ad

Trending

The reaction clip sent viewers into an online frenzy on seeing the Season 1 cast reunite to react to Season 2's anticipated story. Fans commented on X and discussed if Su-ho dies in Season 2, as he was left in a coma by the end of Weak Hero Class 1. A fan commented:

"Is he dead in ss2 or actually not?"

Expand Tweet

Ad

The teaser's release ignited a flurry of reactions across social media platforms. Fans expressed their excitement and curiosity regarding the developments hinted at in the teaser.

"So that means, So-Hu is not appearing in season 2??" a fan wrote.

"Netflixkr dropping all these contents, hwjh happening today, hyunwook’s reaction to the trailer suho will definitely be in s2 I can feel it in my bones," another fan stated.

Ad

"Not hyunwook acting like he wasn't in the first scene," another fan said.

Others still latched onto the hope of seeing Su-ho (Choi Hyun-wook) gaining consciousness and getting out of his coma to reunite with Si-eun at the end of season 2.

"Nah man. how does it feel to see your bestfriend calling ur name like that," a fan wrote.

"Ahhh come on tell me is there suho in s2 pls," another fan said.

Ad

Weak Hero Class 1 recap and its continuation of grit and growth in Season 2

Expand Tweet

Ad

Weak Hero Class 1 introduces us to Yeon Si-eun, played by Park Ji-hoon. He's a smart kid, but being shy makes him a target for bullies at school. Even though he looks fragile, Si-eun is clever and has a strong will, which helps him deal with the bullies.

As the season goes on, Si-eun teams up with classmates Ahn Su-ho, who’s tough and always has his back, and Oh Beom-seok, a new kid with a rough history, which adds some tension to their friendship.

Ad

They face the ups and downs of high school life together, taking on bullies while also dealing with their own issues. The end of Season 1 intensifies as Su-ho gets badly hurt in a fight and ends up in a coma, which hits Si-eun hard. He feels really guilty about what happened and is more determined than ever to stand up against bullying.

Weak Hero Class 1 concludes with Si-eun making the pivotal decision to transfer to Eunjang High School, seeking a fresh start and an opportunity to protect others from suffering a fate similar to Su-ho's.

Ad

The official teaser for Weak Hero Class 2 offers a glimpse into Si-eun's life at Eunjang High School and sets the stage for the challenges ahead. The teaser opens with Si-eun's somber reflection:

"Su-ho, I got into another fight again. I'm sorry."

This line underscores the lingering impact of past events and Si-eun's internal struggle with the cycle of violence he seems unable to escape.

The teaser of Weak Hero Class 2 paints a picture of Si-eun as a much tougher and more determined person than before. Previously, he was an introvert and a loner, but now he's ready to confront new challenges head-on at Eunjang High.

Ad

Viewers will also be introduced to new characters like Park Hoo-min, Seo Jun-tae, and Go Hyun-tak. Si-eun will form new friendships with these characters, and each of them brings something special and complex to the story.

Ad

The teaser also suggests that Si-eun will engage in more intense confrontations. He will face strong opponents like Geum Sung-jae. The phrase "You have to fight to protect" highlights a key theme of the series, which is about the battles—both moral and physical—that people must endure to protect themselves and others.

As the series moves from Season 1 to Season 2, it continues to explore themes of violence, friendship, and personal growth. Si-eun's journey represents the struggle between staying passive and taking action. It underscores the difficulties involved in standing up against oppression.

Ad

Si-eun's move to Eunjang High is more than just a change of school. It's a continuation of his mission to face and break down the bullying that surrounds him in his environment.

The start of Weak Hero Class 2 introduces new characters, showing that Si-eun is still changing, even though his past has shaped him. His interactions with Hoo-min, Jun-tae, and Hyun-tak may change how he thinks about trust and friendship, offering him a chance to heal after losing Su-ho.

Ad

The preview also suggests that conflicts will get bigger. They will involve more than just personal fights, touching on larger issues in the school. Si-eun will face people like Sung-jae, and these clashes will test not only his physical strength but also his beliefs and his ability to recover from setbacks.

Weak Hero Class 2 promises to build upon the foundation laid by its predecessor, delving deeper into the psyche of its protagonist and the societal issues that plague the high school experience. The official teaser serves as a compelling bridge between the two seasons, offering insights into Si-eun's ongoing battle against bullying and his personal journey toward empowerment and redemption.

Ad

Weak Hero Class 2 will be released on Netflix on April 25, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Banhisha Kundu Banhisha covers Korean entertainment in her role as a popular culture journalist at Sportskeeda. She specializes in K-pop news, and reporting on breaking developments in the Korean entertainment scene is her forte.



Banhisha has a degree in Journalism & Mass Communication along with 7 years of content writing and copywriting experience under her belt. After working as a digital marketing manager for over five years, Banhisha joined Sportskeeda to pursue her calling as a K-pop journalist.



A huge admirer of BTS, Banhisha’s journey as an ‘ARMY’ member has equipped her with critical insights that she brings to her writing. This is evident in the profile deep-dives and music reports she curates, which rely heavily on deep research work to present information in a new light.



Banhisha loves to read as much as she likes to write, and her favorite authors are Jeffery Archer, Hanya Yanagihara, Haruki Murakami, Khaled Hosseini, Taslima Nasrin, Orhan Pamuk, and Kazuo Ishiguro, among others. When not thinking and writing about K-pop, she likes to practice Boxing and play Badminton. Know More