"Can they please give us the dates already" - Weak Hero Class fans react as Netflix seemingly hints at Season 2 release window

Netflix Korea has reignited anticipation for Weak Hero Class Season 2, confirming its upcoming release. However, the streaming giant has yet to provide an exact premiere date, leaving fans eager for more details.

On March 27, 2025, Netflix Korea shared an update on its upcoming K-drama lineup, listing Weak Hero Class season 2 as "coming soon." The post also came along with a synopsis of the upcoming season of the drama. The translation of the synopsis read,

"A model student named Yeon Si-on, who transferred to Eunjang High School with the trauma of not being able to protect her friend, faces even greater violence because she cannot lose her friend again. This is a story of fierce survival and a brilliant growth story."

Fans were quick to react to Netflix Korea’s update on Weak Hero Class Season 2, with many expressing a mix of excitement and frustration over the lack of a concrete release date. One fan wrote,

"Can they please give us the dates already?"

"Omg let's gooo next month! Now we just need the release date to start countdown for s2" posted a netizen.

"netflix pls stop blue balling us and give us a date" wrote an X user.

"I was going to say that I was going to become the most unbearable person, but in reality I'm just going to disappear and I'm going to see myself in my little bubble" shared another fan.

"NO other poster or trailer im throwing myself off this bridge netflix" read a comment on X.

Fans of Weak Hero Class have expressed their anticipation as Netflix Korea continues to withhold a specific release date for season 2. While the streaming platform confirmed the drama’s return, no teaser, posters, or promotional material have been released yet. With April approaching, viewers are flooding social media with demands for more updates.

"OMGGGGGG CANT WAIT!!!! GIVE IT TO ME NOW. NETFLIX BETTER START PROMOTING THE SHOW, WE'RE ALMOST ALREADY IN APRIL AND STILL NO TEASER, NO PHOTO, NO NOTHING." said this fan.

"Please, Netflix, give us the exact date for when Weak Hero Class 2 will air. Why do you write "coming soon"? It's annoying." mentioned an individual on X.

"Originally, I thought the climax would be when I saw the advertisement or when it was revealed in 60 seconds. But please give me something quickly. I feel dizzy. It's a desperate survival story and a brilliant growth story. It's a story of both desperate and brilliant coexistence. It's really dizzying." posted one X user.

"Why don't you tell me when it's coming out? It's so cruel. At least release a teaser and tell me to wait." added another fan.

Weak Hero Class 1 climbs Netflix charts following release; season 2 release date remains uncertain

The highly anticipated follow-up to the hit K-drama Week Hero Class 1 has been delayed multiple times, leaving viewers eager for more details on season 2. Weak Hero Class 1, starring Park Ji-hoon, has gained significant attention since its recent arrival on Netflix.

Originally released on Wavve in 2022, the series follows Yeon Si-eun, a top student who uses intelligence and strategy to combat school violence. The show has been a major success upon its initial debut, and its resurgence on Netflix has only amplified its popularity after releasing on the platform on March 25, 2025.

According to FlixPatrol, with in 2 days Weak Hero Class 1 ranked 3 globally on Netflix’s TV show category. As of March 27, 2025, Weak Hero Class 1 holds strong positions in various regions, with its highest rankings in Malaysia, Japan and Thailand at No. 1.

It also secured the No. 2 spot in countries such as the Philippines, Argentina, Brazil, Indonesia, and Mexico. In major markets like South Korea and the United States, the series ranked No. 3 and No. 5, respectively.

European nations such as France, Germany, and Italy also saw the drama enter the Top 10 charts. The series achieved an average ranking of 4.1 across all listed countries, with its total points rising from 589 to 602 within a day.

Despite this enthusiasm, Season 2’s release remains uncertain. According to South Korean media outlet SINGLE LIST, initially expected in January 2025, as mentioned by series star Ryeoun, the new season of Weak Hero Class faced unexpected delays. In February, Netflix Korea confirmed a release in the second quarter of 2025, setting expectations for an arrival between April and June.

However, the lack of a specific premiere date has frustrated fans who are eager to know when the story will continue. On March 27, Netflix Korea further fueled anticipation by including Weak Hero Class 2 in its upcoming lineup.

As per MAEIL BUSINESS NEWSPAPER Weak Hero Class 2 follows Yeon Si-eun as he faces a new chapter of struggle and growth. After standing up to violence for a friend, he transfers to Eunjang High School, burdened by past trauma. However, his fight isn't over—he soon encounters even greater threats while trying to protect those he cares about.

Returning cast members include Park Ji-hoon as Yeon Si-eun and Yoo Soo-bin, who takes on a larger role as Choi Hyo-man (Colton Choi). The sequel introduces fresh faces at Eunjang High, including Park Hu-min (Ryeoun), Seo Joon-tae (Choi Min-young), and Ko Hyun-tak (Lee Min-jae), expanding Si-eun's circle in his new environment.

Director Han Joon-hee, who spearheaded the Week Hero Class 1, returns alongside Yoo Soo-min, who also takes on writing and directing duties.

As Netflix continues to hint at the show’s release without confirming a date, fans have taken to social media, voicing their impatience. With Season 2 expected before June, viewers remain hopeful for an official announcement soon.

