Will there be Weak Hero Class 3? Season 2 end credit explained

Weak Hero Class 2, starring Park Ji-hoon, Ryeoun, Bae Na-ra, Lee Jun-young, and more, dropped on April 25, 2025. In the last episode, after the final showdown between Eunjang High School and Na Baek-jin’s Union and Ahn Su-ho's awakening, the post-credits scene in Weak Hero Class 2 took a surprising turn.

Lee Jun-young’s Geum Sung-je returned to the bowling club and encountered Choi Chang-hee (Cho Jung-seok), the owner of Cheon Gang and Na Baek-jin's boss.

Choi Chang-hee offered Geum Sung-je Na Baek-jin's position as he was looking for a replacement. Geum Sung-je seemed disinterested since Choi Chang-hee told him the work is not fun but difficult.

Geum Sung-je asked about Na Baek-jin's whereabouts since he could not reach him. Choi Chang-hee stated he was not sure, and the scene transitioned to Na Baek-jin's funeral. The flower wreaths sent by Cheon Gang hinted that maybe Choi Chang-hee was behind Na Baek-jin's death.

Yeon Si-eun, Baku, Seo Jun-tae, Go Hyun-tak, and Na Baek-jin's underlings—Baek Dong-ha and Do Seong-mok—were the only ones present at the funeral.

Baku could not stop weeping, as Na Baek-jin was a former friend, and Yeon Si-eun, Seo Jun-tae, and Go Hyun-tak were teary-eyed and filled with guilt.

Weak Hero Class 2’s post-ending credits showed signs of a possible season 3.

The drama series may expand the narrative by exploring Geum Sung-je and Choi Chang-hee’s potential partnership in the future. Geum Sung-je betrayed Yeon Si-eun, while Baku's remorse for Na Baek-jin's death may lead to another development in the storyline.

Netflix or the production team of Weak Hero Class 2 are yet to comment on the possibilities of a season 3.

Weak Hero Class 2 finale: Ahn Su-ho meets Yeon Si-eun’s new friends from Eunjang High School for the first time

On April 25, 2025, Netflix unveiled all eight episodes of the high school action drama Weak Hero Class 2, depicting emerging challenges faced by Yeon Si-eun while he still struggles with his traumatic past.

Yeon Si-eun, despite going through a painful phase in life after not being able to save his friend Ahn Su-ho in season 1, found new friends in Baku. These were Park Hu-min, played by Ryeoun; Seo Jun-tae, depicted by Choi Min-young; and Go Hyun-tak, portrayed by Lee Min-jae.

The four friends overcame the crisis of dismantling the Union led by Na Baek-jin and spent a peaceful day at Eunjang High School. Yeon Si-eun got a call, and they all rushed to the hospital.

Yeon Si-eun sees his friend Ahn Su-ho for the first time in a wheelchair on the hospital lawn. Ahn Su-ho successfully defeated the vegetative state and returned to everyday life.

The two friends took a moment looking at each other from afar, when Ahn Su-ho asked Yeon Si-eun if he was doing well so far. Yeon Si-eun replied in the affirmative, and Ahn Su-ho noticed his new friends Baku, Seo Jun-tae, and Go Hyun-tak in the back and asked him who they were.

As Yeon Si-eun stated they were his friends, Ahn Su-ho expressed his relief to see his friend was not alone while he was unwell this whole time.

Meanwhile, Ahn Su-ho’s return has given hope to the viewers for a potential season three of Weak Hero Class 2. However, the production team of the show has not yet confirmed this. Fans and viewers can stream Week Hero Class 1 and 2 on Netflix.

