“STARTING BAD” — Weak Hero Class 2 premiere leaves fans emotional with Yeon Si-eun’s flashbacks of Ahn Su-ho

On April 25, 2025, Netflix released the highly anticipated high school action drama Weak Hero Class 2, starring Park Ji-hoon, Ryeo-un, Lee Min-jae, Lee Jun-young, and Choi Min-young.

Ad

The drama begins with Yeon Si-eun, played by Park Ji-hoon, witnessing students being bullied at his new school. He experiences flashbacks of the time when Ahn Su-ho, portrayed by Choi Hyun-wook, got into a fight and fell into a vegetative state in the first season. This left Yeon Si-eun devastated, leading him to undergo medical therapy.

Although Yeon Si-eun was on medications, he struggled to sleep. Every day he saw students resorting to violence to establish power. He often thought about his friend Ahn Su-ho. The ending of Weak Hero Class 1 concluded on a heartbreaking note, and the second season began by revisiting those emotions, pulling viewers into a whirlpool of feelings.

Ad

Trending

"STARTING BAD," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"not even 5 minutes in and they’re starting off strong with the flashbacks #WeakHeroClass2," a fan added.

"i’ve only been through two minutes of the show and sieun’s opening monologue alone has me SOBBING on the floor because what in the tragic selfless hell is that??? f*ck this show will destroy me and heal me and destroy me again," a user stated.

Ad

Weak Hero Class 2 viewers mentioned that the flashbacks showing scenes with Ahn Su-ho only made them more emotional.

"sieun looks so miserable oh god plus the suho flashback this show is gonna end me," a user mentioned.

"the way that suho’s flashback is the part where he tells sieun to not cross the line (meanwhile everyone else’s flashback is just them being violent) and he stands up and says the exact same thing suho told him… PEAK DEVASTATION," a netizen reacted.

Ad

"the show starting with suho flashback and sieun dreaming about everything that has happened to them WHAT IF I JUMP," a fan wrote.

Weak Hero Class 2 fans shared their emotions of understanding Yeon Si-eun's pain after watching his friend Ahn Su-ho go through the distressing event.

"this scene was devastatingly haunting the way sieun is venting out his day to day life texting suho and telling him he called one of his classmates a coward i- my boy literally even said "when are you going to wake up" oh his yearning ass will be the end of me," a fan commented.

Ad

"the part where he said he just want everybody to leave him as if he doesn’t exist broke me he is suffering so much- all he wanted was to study…," another fan stated.

"We're fully grasping how much effected him in season one an just seeing the parallel between them, ma heart is in pain and it's only the beginning," a netizen wrote.

Ad

Weak Hero Class 2: Yeon Si-eun’s new beginning at Eunjang High School with violence

Ad

Weak Hero Class 2 is the sophomore season of the popular high school drama of the same name, where Park Ji-hoon reprised his role as Yeon Si-eun, an outcast who likes nothing but studying. In season 2, he transfers to Eunjang High School after experiencing a difficult situation in which he couldn't protect his close friend Ahn Su-ho, leaving a deep scar on his mental health.

On the first day at his new school, Yeon Si-eun confronts a bully, Choi Hyo-man (Yoo Su-bin). Unable to hold back, he uses his pen to attack him. A few months later, Choi Hyo-man avoids him upon learning that Yeon Si-eun had crippled several students at his previous school. However, after Yeon Si-eun stands up for Seo Jun-tae, Choi Hyo-man makes a plan to take him down.

Ad

Ad

Weak Hero Class 2 introduces new characters who will become Yeon Si-eun's friends, including Seo Jun-tae, played by Choi Min-young. Basketball players Park Hu-min, depicted by Ryeo-un, and Go Hyun-tak, played by Lee Min-jae, will also join Yeon Si-eun's circle.

The group of friends is set to confront the antagonists Geum Sung-je, played by Lee Jun-young, and Na Baek-jin, portrayed by Bae Na-ra, who run a union that uses violence to run shady business.

Ad

All eight episodes of Weak Hero Class 2 are available on Netflix for streaming.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inaas Fatima Khan Inaas is a pop culture writer covering K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated from the University of Mumbai with a degree in Mass Media, specializing in Journalism. Her love for the Korean entertainment industry started in college and shaped her assignments, eventually leading her to pursue a career as a Korean pop culture writer.



She previously worked as a Community Manager and oversaw more than 50 K-Content creators for an audio app. She has also had the pleasure of interviewing members of famous K-pop groups including BLACKSWAN, UNIS, and actors like Lee Se-young, Um Tae-goo, as part of her ongoing work at Sportskeeda.



Inaas believes in setting aside her biases and verifying news from credible sources when reporting on any topic. She also ensures she takes all the sides of a story into account and crafts holistic articles.



She loves BTS & SEVENTEEN and admires their passion, which continues to inspire her as an individual and a professional. If given a chance to go back in time, she would like to be a part of the famous Korean drama "Reply 1988," since it feels incredibly personal to her due to its portrayal of friendship dynamics. Know More