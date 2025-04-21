“MORE DESPERATION?”- Weak Hero Class fans in a frenzy as Park Ji-hoon teases intense emotions in season 2

Weak Hero Class 2 is about to premiere on Netflix. In order to raise anticipation for the drama, the cast and crew of the show got together for a press meet at the Hotel Naru in Mapo-gu, Seoul, on April 21, according to Osen.

At the press meet, Director Yoo Soo-min, creator Han Jun-hee, cast members Park Ji-hoon, Ryeo-woon, Choi Min-young, Lee Jun-young, Yoo Soo-bin, Bae Na-ra, and Lee Min-jae were present. They took turns speaking about their characters, the drama, and the overall filming experience.

In the press conference, Park Ji-hoon was asked what should be noted in the upcoming season of Weak Hero Class. To this, he said:

"Q. In S2, what part did you pay more attention to? PJH: I think I tried my best to deeply express my emotions a bit more. Also, what changed from Class 1 is that I think I tried to add a little more desperation in my eyes."

Short clips and snippets from the press conference were immediately viral across social media.

Fans were anticipating the emotional upheaval that would ensue, but Park Ji-hoon's answer shocked them. Here's what one X user wrote:

"MORE DESPERATION??? MORE???"

"how much more desperation can you possibly add" a user wrote

"“Add a little more desperation in my eyes” is crazy…. weak hero class 2 just might break me" another user replied

"his eyes’ acting deserve its own special trophy at an award show btw" a fan wrote

Fans also took to light humor by commenting on the 'eye-acting' by Park Ji-hoon in the drama. From getting anxious about the drama to anticipating the emotional turmoil, here's what the fan wrote:

"this is gonna be the end of me" a fan replied

".....isn't in season 1 he already THAT desperate? how far it will go this time should I buy a container of tissue:(" another fan commented

"i didnt think it was possible to add more desperation to sieun’s eyes shehdhsh" a user wrote

All you need to know about Weak Hero Class 2

Weak Hero Class 2 is a drama about Yeon Si-eun, a high school student who transfers to Eunjang High School to get away from the troubles at his previous high school.

At his new school, he becomes friends with Park Hu Min, Seo Jun Tae, and Ko Hyeon Tak. But the troubles are not far from him at the new high school either, as he attracts the attention of the Union, a ruthless gang led by the unforgiving Na Baek Jin.

Weak Hero Class 2 is slated to release on Netflix on April 25. The drama will reportedly consist of eight episodes.

