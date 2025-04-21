“AHN SUHO GET OUT OF THAT BED NOW” — Internet in a frenzy over Park Ji-hoon and Lee Jun-young’s bromance moments at ‘Weak Hero Class 2’ press meet

On April 21, 2025, Netflix held a press briefing for Weak Hero Class 2 at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery in Mapo-gu, Seoul. Park Ji-hoon, Lee Min-jae, Yoo Soo-bin, Choi Min-young, Lee Jun-young, Bae Na-ra, and Ryeoun all gathered for the special event.

Ad

Director Yoo Su-min and chief producer Han Jun-hee also joined them. The team shared details about the second installment, which builds on the narrative of the first season. One particular on-stage interaction sparked conversation among fans online.

A moment between Park Ji-hoon and Lee Jun-young quickly gained traction, as fans noticed Ji-hoon’s visible reaction to Jun-young’s expression, with Ryeoun observed laughing beside them. One fan on X commented:

"AHN SUHO GET OUT OF THAT BED NOW."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The moment, captured on video, drew attention for its spontaneity and the cast's chemistry.

"Okay i kinda ship jihoon and junyoung now," a fan remarked.

"Is he blushing? 🤭 pj has incredible chemistry with make costars, Netflix give him a great BL," a user said.

"HELLOOOO WHAT WAS THAT JIHOON JUNYOUNG? jihoon was NOT slick with that gay panic gaaah," a person shared.

Ad

After nearly two years without updates beyond script-reading photos, fans are now reacting to the official release news of season 2. Online platforms are filled with emotional and enthusiastic comments, highlighting the anticipation that has built up over time.

"After almost 2 years of surviving with script reading pics, now we finally got the NEW VERSION. MY BELOVED WHC2 GANG!!! 😭🤍," a netizen mentioned.

"I can’t believe we’re finally getting whc2 after such a long wait 😭," a viewer noted.

Ad

"Finally the long wait is over!!! weak hero class 2 is coming ❤️‍🔥," another fan added.

More about the upcoming Neflix series Weak Hero Class 2

Ad

Weak Hero Class 2 is set to carry forward the storyline of its predecessor while introducing fresh faces. The new season continues the story of Yeon Si-eun, a high-achieving student who transfers to Eunjang High School following a violent incident involving a friend.

In the upcoming episodes, Si-eun faces new threats while dealing with the trauma of being unable to protect his friend in the past. Park Ji-hoon reprises his role as Si-eun, joined by Ryeoun, Choi Min-young, Yoo Soo-bin, Bae Na-ra, and Lee Min-jae in key roles. During the press meet, Park Ji-hoon described his character, saying (via K-Entertainment News):

Ad

“It’s a story about a boy growing up as he confronts even greater violence. I tried to express Yeon Si-eun’s emotions more deeply. Unlike ‘Class 1,’ I wanted to infuse a sense of desperation into his gaze. Please look forward to the new friends he meets and the new battles he faces."

The second season of Weak Hero Class will premiere on April 25.

Ad

The first season of Weak Hero Class, released in 2022, gained strong global traction and ranked in Netflix’s Top 10 series (non-English) category for two consecutive weeks. It also appeared in the Top 10 list in 70 countries after its release.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreya Jha Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.



Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.



Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor. Know More