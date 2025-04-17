'Weak Hero Class 2' tops anticipation charts ahead of its Netflix premiere, beating out U+TV drama 'First Love'

On April 17, 2025, Wikitree reported that Weak Hero Class 2 took the top spot in both awareness and viewership according to Consumer Insight's OTT content evaluation data for the third week of April.

Ad

The drama series took the first spot in the data by beating U+TV drama, First Love. Weak Hero Class 1 was first released in November 2022 on the domestic OTT platform Wavve. The drama series recorded an impressive 45.5% OTT platform share and a 9.9 rating at the time of its exclusive release on Wavve.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The story revolves around a model student, Yeon Si-eun, as he teams up with friends to defeat school bullies. The school action drama was a great success that drove an increase in subscribers for the OTT platform Wavve.

Weak Hero Class 2 is produced by the global platform Netflix due to limitations in production cost investment. This, however, sparked a renewed interest in the global audience for the original series, three years after its initial release.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

After its Netflix release, Weak Hero Class 1 gained massive popularity globally and also ranked in the Top 10 series (non-English) category for two weeks straight. Weak Hero Class 2 continues the story of Yeon Si-eun, who transfers to a new school. He is haunted by the trauma after failing to protect a friend from violence.

In Weak Hero Class 2, Yeon Si-eun's desperate fight for survival and growth unfolds.

More about the Netflix drama series, Weak Hero Class 2

Expand Tweet

Ad

Weak Hero Class 2 starts with Yeon Si-eun transferring to Eunjang High. He is emotionally scarred and haunted by the trauma of failing to protect a friend. Director Yoo Soo-min described the drama series as a coming-of-age story that captured the innocence and raw emotions of adolescence.

He stated, as reported by Wikitree,

"It's a story about a certain period of time that everyone experiences, when they grow from a boy to an adult. The strength of the "Weak Hero" series is that it well portrays the innocence and primitive emotions of that age." (translated by Google)

Ad

He also highlighted that Weak Hero Class 2 will focus on Yeon Si-eun's further growth and will be centered around the theme of reconciliation. Director Han Jun-hee, who oversaw the overall planning, highlighted that season 2 features bigger action scenes on a larger scale. He added that the core lies in Yeon Si-eun's character development.

He also emphasized that the season explores deeper emotions as Si-eun, wounded and disillusioned, finds the strength to stand up again.

Ad

The production team meticulously crafted the art, sets and music to enhance the show's details. By using a real school building as an open set, they brought Eujang High to life by recreating spaces like classrooms, the basketball club room and hideouts.

For the drama series, the visuals have also been refined. Director Yoon Su-min noted that while the previous season had a blue-toned summer aesthetic, this season takes a warmer approach, capturing the feel of winter. He stated, as reported by the same publication,

Ad

"Class 1' was a summer with a blue tone, so 'Class 2' approached it as Amberton's winter and tried to find a connection. Class 1 and 2 are ultimately one story, but if you look closely, the approach to each work is slightly different, so I tried to find a gap in the middle for the music as well." (Translated by Google)

Ad

Weak Hero Class 2 is set to premiere globally on Netflix on April 25, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyadarshini Kaul M Priyadarshini Kaul is a K-Pop and K-Drama writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master of Arts degree in English Literature, which sparked her interest in global popular culture, particularly Korean entertainment. With over eight years of experience, including a role at Buzztribe, she has collaborated with notable clients such as ONDC, Max Healthcare, Tetra Pak, Pacific Mall, and Glance.



Priyadarshini draws inspiration from BTS and admires their journey and powerful messages of self-love. She enjoys bringing the stories of Korean artists to a global audience, highlighting how their work provides comfort and a sense of belonging. She is committed to delivering accurate and unbiased content by rigorously fact-checking information and staying up to date on industry developments.



If given the chance, she would love to travel back in time to attend an Elvis Presley concert and witness the artist's electrifying performance. When she's not writing, Priyadarshini enjoys reading and experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen. Know More