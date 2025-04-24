"It’s too soon for you" — Fans react to Weak Hero Class 2's lead Park Ji-hoon's desire to enlist in the Marine Reconnaissance Unit

Weak Hero Class 2 will premiere on Netflix on April 25, with eight episodes in all. The show's lead actor, Park Ji-hoon, and a few cast members have thus embarked on a promotion tour for the drama. After hosting a press conference a few days ago, the cast is also appearing on talk shows.

On April 24, Osen reported that Park Ji-hoon appeared on the Netflix variety show Try Choo-ry! on April 23. While on the show, Ji-hoon and the cast visited a shooting range. While at the shooting range, Ji-hoon again mentioned how he has been fascinated with the military since childhood. He said,

"I want to enlist in the Marine Reconnaissance Unit. I’ve been a military geek since I was a kid. I collect gas guns too. I only play shooting games.”

Here's how the fans reacted to the singer's proclamation:

"Noooooo!!!! It’s too soon for you to serve Pookie Wait"

Park Ji-hoon, who was formerly a member of the K-pop group Wanna One, is only 25 years of age. He spent his formative years focusing on acting and singing and is now eligible to enlist in the military. Once he enlists, he will be on a hiatus for about 18 months minimum, depending on the section he gets enlisted to. Here's what the fans had to say:

"not the enlistment talk already," a user wrote.

"dang he already spoke about enlistment," a fan wrote.

Amidst the stream of fans not wanting Park Ji-hoon to enlist in the military soon, the fans also noticed the actor's active schedule with photoshoots, talk show appearances, and more. These appearances only add to the appeal of the show, and here's what the fans wrote:

"My guy is about to suffer again," a user wrote.

"GOSSSSHHH lisieun’s expression AAAAH weak hero class 2 please come fast!!!!!!" a fan wrote.

"My heart is pounding. I can't wait," another fan replied.

This is not the first time Park Ji-hoon has confessed his admiration and love for the military. He has been consistently mentioning it. In an interview with Sports Chosun in 2023, he mentioned that he is a 'military geek.'

What did Park Ji-hoon do on the Try Choo-ry! Show?

Choo Sung-hoon is the host of the Try Choo-ry! Show. He is open in his approach to the guests and tries out different items on the guests' bucket list. Comedian Lee Chang-ho and Yoo Su-bin also joined in. The cast members who had completed their military service spoke about their experience. Meanwhile, everyone indulged in fun activities, and Park Ji-hoon took the chance to promote Weak Hero Class 2.

In the drama, he plays Si-eun, a high-school student who transfers to a new school following a traumatic bullying scandal at his previous school. Things appear to be calm initially, but Si-eun ends up getting embroiled in another violent bullying case yet again. Weak Hero Class 2 will premiere on April 25 on Netflix.

