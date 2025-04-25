Weak Hero Class 2 review: Is the Netflix series sequel worth watching?

Netflix's Weak Hero Class 2 arrives not just as a continuation but as a powerful expansion of the themes and visceral intensity that captivated audiences in its debut.

Stepping into the fraught hallways of Eunjang High, Yeon Si-eun (Park Ji-hoon) finds himself in a new battleground, one dominated by the formidable and ruthlessly efficient school gang alliance known as The Union, led by the chillingly charismatic Na Baek-jin (Bae Na-ra).

While the first season grappled with the nature of heroism, the consequences of violence, and the power of unexpected friendships, the second season delves deeper into the complexities of leadership, the corrupting influence of power, and the resilience of the individual against systemic oppression.

Weak Hero Class 2 delivers a compelling and intense continuation of the original series. It expands the narrative scope, introduces captivating new characters, and delves deeper into the complexities of power dynamics within high school society.

The season culminates in a satisfying, albeit hard-won, victory against the primary antagonist, but it also acknowledges the lasting consequences of violence and leaves the door open for future conflicts and the potential resurgence of old bonds.

The return of Su-ho in the final scene serves as a powerful emotional beat, promising further exploration of the core friendships that lie at the heart of the Weak Hero Class narrative.

Si-eun going up against a goon from The Union in 'Weak Hero Class 2' episode 8. (Image via X/@NetflixKR)

A must watch: Weak Hero Class 2 delivers a class act with heightened action scenes resembling Wind Breaker

Season 2 masterfully builds upon the emotional aftermath of the first season. Si-eun, still grappling with the trauma of his past experiences and the absence of his steadfast friend Su-ho, arrives at Eunjang seeking a quiet existence. However, the pervasive influence of The Union, which systematically absorbs smaller school factions through intimidation and violence, shatters any hope of solitude.

It is within this oppressive environment that Si-eun encounters Park Hu-min, or Baku (Ryeoun), the charismatic ace of Eunjang's basketball team and a figure who commands respect through a blend of athletic prowess and genuine leadership.

Baku stands as a crucial counterpoint to Baek-jin's dominance. He strongly defends his school and his friends, forming a bulwark of resistance against the Union's encroaching authority.

Weak Hero Class 2's cinematography heightens the narrative to unprecedented levels. The series's visual language is gruesome and artistic at the same time, attesting to the grisly realities of high school violence as well as poignant moments of connection and resolute opposition.

The action scenes, a signature element of the series, are well portrayed. They are not just random brawls but tend to be shown strategically, highlighting Si-eun's strategic genius, Baku's brute strength, Hyun-tak's fighting capabilities, and Jun-tae's small but courageous efforts in innovative and effective ways.

The cinematography during these scenes is smooth, enabling the viewer to move with the elaborate choreography and experience the visceral effect of every punch. The lighting and colors also contribute to the atmosphere, changing from the bleak and harsh colors of the Union's tyrannical reign to mirthful ones during times of friendship and optimism.

Meanwhile, Si-eun's journey also explores a different facet of leadership—one that emerges not from a desire for control but from a deep-seated need to protect those around him, even if it means stepping outside his comfort zone and confronting his past traumas.

Season 1's Beom-seok's return as Si-eun's inner trauma is brilliantly captured by director Yoo Su-min. Si-eun's trauma of being unable to save Su-ho in the previous season results in his subconscious mind replicating the same boxing ring, where Su-ho was attacked by Beom-seok, as Si-eun's mental cage. Beom-seok takes the shape and face of Si-eun's inner guilt and depression.

The plot tension heightens when Baek-jin tries to poach Baku into joining the Union. Baku's adamant denial based on his care for Eunjang and resistance to Baek-jin's use of force triggers a full-blown confrontation that drives the season forward.

The series draws compelling parallels to the popular anime Wind Breaker, particularly in its depiction of high school dynamics and fight choreography. Both series feature protagonists who, despite initial appearances, possess unique fighting styles and strategic minds.

Baek-jin and Baku's fight scenes in Weak Hero Class 2 episode 8 mirror Hiragi and Sako's fight in Wind Breaker. Baek-jin and Baku were childhood best friends, where the latter taught the former everything about martial arts.

However, their paths diverge when they reach middle school, and Baek-jin finds himself drawn to violence and joins the Union, which he later leads as the head during his high school senior years at Yeoil High.

Baek-jin and Baku get into a fight in 'Weak Hero Class 2'. (Image via X/@NetflixKR)

Similarly, Hiragi and Sako from Wind Breaker were best friends, as the former always protected the latter from bullies. After middle school, Togame joins Furin High School and joins Umemiya's gang that protects its town from other high school bullies and goons. Sako gets left behind, who then joins Shishitoren High School, Furin's arch nemesis, and learns martial arts so that he can fight Hiragi.

Uncannily, Baku and Baek-jin's story from friends to enemies mirrors Hiragi and Sako's journey. Even their fight sequence from Weak Hero Class 2 episode 8 reminds us of Hiragi and Sako's fight from Wind Breaker, where Sako tells Hiragi that all he ever wanted was to be with his best friend. Similarly, Baek-jin's yearning for Baku's friendship is well captured by the director.

Choi Min-young as the resilient Jun-tae and Lee Min-jae as the loyal Hyun-tak also delivered strong performances, adding depth and nuance to the ensemble.

An orphan, Baek-jin's only friend was Baku, who used to protect him from being beaten up by other boys. A meek yet intelligent Baek-jin finds his safe haven in the friendship of Baku. Their complex friendship-turned-rivalry is highlighted even more as the duo locks horns in the finale episode. Baku not just breaks Baek-jin's left shoulder and arm but also defeats him.

The scene is a metaphor of Baku crushing Baek-jin's spirit and his hopes of reuniting with his childhood best friend and ruling the gangster world. Even after being defeated, Baek-jin isn't affected by losing his seat but gets heartbroken over watching the last flicker of hope of being with Baku get snuffed out.

Furthermore, Baku's character shares similarities with Umemiya from Wind Breaker. Both are charismatic leaders in their respective high schools who command respect. They act as protectors of their respective territories, standing firm against external threats and prioritizing the well-being of their friends and schoolmates.

The direction in Weak Hero Class 2 showcases a noticeable evolution in style and pacing. While the first season established a grounded and often tense atmosphere, the second season employs more subtle humor and profound action.

The fight choreography remains a standout, but the directorial choices to amplify Hyun-tak and Jun-tae's hilarious friendship as they get happy about everything. Baku's humorous and clumsy demeanor, which separates him from the cold-blooded Baek-jin, is well portrayed.

However, it's Lee Jun-young who steals the spotlight in Weak Hero Class 2. Lee Jun-young is often typecast as an antagonist, as he played a bully in The Impossible Heir and Brave Citizen.

This is his third stint as a bully, as he successfully showed his range in Weak Hero Class 2 as Geum Seong-je, who is hailed as a psychopath amongst his peers and at Ganghak High School.

Lee Jun-young as Seong-je fighting Hyun-tak in 'Weak Hero Class 2'. (Image via X/@NetflixKR)

Yoo Su-bin, who is well-known for his comedic performances in hits like Crash Landing on You and Start-Up, stands tall on his impeccable acting skills as he delivers the Eunjang High bully, Hyo-man, who later sides with Baku and Si-eun to fight The Union. Bae Nara's acting through his eyes is equally on par with Park Ji-hoon's stellar display as the depressed and broken Yeon Si-eun.

The special appearance by Hospital Playlist star Jo Jung-suk as the Cheon Gang head and top gangster, Choi, was a treat for K-drama lovers. Ryeoun made a standout addition to the entire series as the lead and the leader, Baku.

However, the most talked-about moment of the season arrives in its final scene: the unexpected and emotionally charged return of Su-ho (Choi Hyun-wook) from his coma. This reveal sends a powerful wave of hope and anticipation for future installments.

Su-ho's reappearance suggests a potential reunion of the original trio—Si-eun, Su-ho, and Oh Beom-seok—and the possibility of them facing new challenges together in a hopeful season 3. This final scene leaves viewers with a profound sense of anticipation and underscores the enduring power of their bond.

Su-ho regains his consciousness in 'Weak Hero Class 2' finale scene. (Image via Netflix/Weak Hero Class 2)

In comparing the two seasons, Weak Hero Class 2 demonstrates a clear evolution in its thematic exploration, directorial approach, and cinematography. While the first season laid a strong foundation with compelling characters and a gripping narrative, the second season expands upon these elements with greater depth and visual flair.

Overall, Weak Hero Class 2 is a powerful and compelling continuation of the Weak Hero Class saga. It successfully builds upon the strengths of its predecessor while taking bold steps in its visual storytelling. The exceptional performances from the cast and the impactful cinematography solidify Weak Hero Class as a standout series in the realm of high school dramas.

Meanwhile, viewers who enjoy high school rivalry and action could also try anime like Tokyo Revengers and Wind Breaker and K-dramas like Study Group and High School Return of a Gangster.

