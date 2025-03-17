Hospital Playlist star Jo Jung-suk reported to make special appearance in Weak Hero Class 2

On March 17, 2025, News 1 reported that South Korean actor Jo Jung-suk is set to make a special appearance in the highly anticipated Weak Hero Class 2.

Hospital Playlist star Jo Jung-suk's participation stems from his longstanding connection with director Han Jun-hee. The two previously collaborated on the 2019 film Hit-and-Run Squad.

Additionally, Jo Jung-suk also starred in Pilot, a box office hit produced by SHOTCAKE, the company co-led by Han Jun-hee.

News 1 reported that a representative from Netflix officially confirmed Jo Jung-suk's appearance in Weak Hero Class 2.

"Jo Jung-seok will make a special appearance in 'Weak Hero 2'. Please understand that it is difficult to reveal the exact role and screen time. We will provide more details later," the official said.

Weak Hero Class 2 plot, cast, release date, and everything we know so far

Weak Hero Class 2 runs the riveting tale of Yeon Si-eun, played by Park Ji-hoon, a model student who transfers to another school, Eunjang High School.

Si-eun is haunted by the trauma of not being able to save his friends from the violence in his previous high school. He faces new struggles in his mission for justice in his new high school as he soon grabs the attention of the school's biggest bully.

The upcoming new season will showcase the journey of Si-eun marked by clashes and forming new allies.

Weak Hero Class 2 introduces a stellar cast, including:

Ryeoun

Choi Min-young

Yoo Soo-bin

Bae Na-ra

Lee Min-jae

Lee Jun-young

The second installment is slated for release on Netflix in the second quarter of 2025, between April and June.

The first season of Weak Hero Class received critical acclaim for its intense storytelling and character development. The pilot season was released in November 2022. The second season aims to build upon this foundation, exploring darker themes and introducing complex characters.

In the first season, the story revolves around Yeon Si-eun, the top student of his class, depicted by Park Ji-hoon. A timid and introverted Si-eun gets pulverized by other bullies in his high school. But contrary to expectations, he uses his sharp wit, psychological reasoning, and strategic planning to directly address and fight back against the rising violence around him.

In this deal, he is joined by a free-spirited yet tough Ahn Su-ho (Choi Hyun-wook) and a timid schoolmate, Beom-seok (Hong Kyung), with a dark past. They traverse the hazardous inner and external areas of school life, confronting bullies while also learning more about friendship and their internal conflicts.

At the end of season 1, Ahn Su-ho ends up in a coma. This further confirms that this character wouldn't join season 2. Meanwhile, Weak Hero Class 1 is confirmed to arrive on Netflix on March 25, 2025, for global release.

Both Weak Hero Class and Weak Hero Class 2 will soon be made available on Netflix for global streaming.

