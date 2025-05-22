Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 premiere ending explained: What is happening between the new guests at Zauberwald?

Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 has taken the uncanny psychedelic retreat run by Masha (Nicole Kidman) to the Alps. Released on May 21, 2025, the show premiered with two episodes. The season will follow Masha, the curated set of perfect strangers and their heavy baggage of burdens and traumas.

Disclaimer: The article contains major spoilers for Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 episodes 1 and 2. Reader's discretion is advised.

Owing to her past connections, the secluded Zauberwald resort becomes the perfect setting where Masha could try unorthodox treatments on invited strangers. Selected guests arrive at the retreat, each struggling with past mishaps, troubled minds, faulty relationships, etc.

Towards the end, the guests quarrel and connect in different ways over their problems with each other and their emotional challenges. While they wait for the program to start, the one missing guest, Peter's (Henry Golding) father and billionaire David Sharpe (Mark Strong), finally arrives at the retreat.

Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 episode 1 ending: Guests share a complex bond and wait for the start of the treatment

A still from Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 (Image via Instagram/@hulu)

With Helena and Martin as her partners, Masha invites nine strangers to Zauberwald in Nine Perfect Strangers season 2. The episode 1 further explores the guests. Peter Sharpe is one of the first guests introduced who is supposed to come to the retreat with his father, David.

Brian Tumkin is another guest who suffers from anger outbursts and past traumas. Imogen, a short-tempered, pessimistic woman, comes to the resort along with her mother, Victoria, to resolve their relationship.

To her dismay, Victoria arrives with her young boyfriend, Matteo. Sister Agnes, a renowned former nun, shows a mysterious and calm personality, whom Brian also mistakes for the resort's staff. The musician couple, Tina and Wolfie, are also the new guests. Wolfie brings her piano prodigy partner to the retreat to cure her disconnect with music.

The one missing guest is David Sharpe, a busy billionaire and father of Peter. He does not reach the retreat on the first day.

A still from Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 (Image via Hulu)

Towards the end of the first episode, the eight guests assemble in a common area and wait for Masha to instruct them about the treatment. Masha makes her first interaction with the guests and welcomes them. As she greeted Sister Agnes and mentioned her being a nun, Brian felt embarrassed about mistaking her for a staff member.

Masha quickly turns to Peter, asking him where his father was. He says there is a delay in his arrival, expecting that he will reach the next day. Masha announces that the treatment program will also begin the next day, as the presence of all nine guests is crucial for the plan. Helena and Martin are also unaware of this change in plans.

Things get tense between some of the guests in the Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 episode 1

A still from Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 (Image via Instagram/@hulu)

Confusion and irritation take over the room as the strangers question the delay and ask who Peter's father was and why they had to wait for him. On the other hand, Tina, unaware of the nature of the place, bursts out at Wolfie for tricking her into coming here. Wolfie discloses that it was to help her get back to playing piano, which further angers Tina as she storms off.

Brian remains agitated as he has not received his missing luggage yet. Tina feels betrayed, and Wolfie worries for her as the night ends. Imogen and Peter warm up to each other. Disgusted by her mother, Imogen does not want to sleep in her room. She spends the night in Peter's room, where they share an intimate moment.

Helena rushes to Masha's room and enquires if the missing guest is the rich David Sharpe. Being sceptical of this decision, Helena felt that calling such a popular and rich man could invite trouble for Zauberwald. Masha promises to stay in the present and make things work out. The episode ends with a glimpse of David in another location, talking to his chauffeur about the retreat.

Quarrelling and bonding continue between the guests in Nine Perfect Strangers season 2

A still from Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 (Image via Instagram/@9strangershulu)

As the next day begins, new challenges and new altercations emerge between the characters. Tina remains doubtful of the resort while Wolfie tries to reconcile. Brian receives his missing bag, which was kept by Masha. The viewers are also introduced to Brian's past as the host of a children's show, 'The Crapapple Clubhouse'. While he rose to fame through the emotional connect of the show, a viral video of his anger outburst on the set ruined his career.

He was still connected to his puppet from the show, Jesse, hallucinating it to talk to him. The guests are instructed to go on a foraging task, with Brian as the leader. Imogen confronts Brian about his past, doubting if he would be a suitable leader for the task. Other guests do not seem to mind. As the quarrels between several characters continue, they decide to team up for the task.

A still from Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 (Image via Instagram/@9strangershulu)

Each discovers more about the other on the expedition. Victoria is shown relaxing in the retreat, with unpaid bills and medical papers indicating some mystery behind her character.

In Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 episode 2, the guests are then asked to cook their meal, which further brings the angered bunch together in the kitchen. An intense fight opens up between Imogen and Brian as the former accuses him of spoiling her childhood with his controversy.

Brian bursts out and says that he wanted people to learn tolerance, but he failed as the generation grew up to be judgmental and inconsiderate. The duo marches out of the room.

David Sharpe finally arrives at the end of the Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 episode 2

A still from Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 (Image via Hulu)

Towards the end of Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 episode 2, Tina approaches saddened Brian and Jesse. She tells Brian about being on his show as a child and having a fond memory of it. She recalls that he was the only one who listened to her.

Imogen, on the other hand, sobs and packs her bags to leave. Peter stops her and learns that she was very connected to Brian's show as a child, seeing him as a father figure after her father passed away. She is bothered by her negativity and the pain of losing her father.

On the other hand, David Sharpe, who arrived when the guests went foraging, is kept in an isolated stay in the retreat. Masha approaches him, finding him working on his business. She tells him to keep it all away and focus on her program, which involves several guests.

He mentions to her that his son was the only reason he came to the place. As she asks him to relax and call it a day, the man says it was good to see her again. The duo then shares a kiss, indicating there could be a past between these characters. Masha pauses and exits his room at the end of the episode.

With David's arrival, the next episode will commence the psychedelic treatment and unravel more secrets behind the guests and hosts in Nine Perfect Strangers season 2.

Watch all episodes of Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 on Hulu.

