Nine Perfect Strangers season 1 recap: All to know before season 2 arrives 

Nine Perfect Strangers is a drama series that premiered on Hulu on August 18, 2021. Production for its second season began in June 2023 and will make its debut on May 21, 2025.

The series stars Nicole Kidman alongside an ensemble cast, including Melissa McCarthy, Regina Hall, Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, and Samara Weaving. Kidman portrays Masha Dmitrichenko, a Russian resort director who also owns Tranquilium House, a wellness resort in the fictional city of Cabrillo in California.

Under the premise of a wellness retreat, she welcomes nine strangers who arrive at the resort for this ten-day retreat, in the hopes it will cleanse away the stresses of living in the city.

Based on the New York Times Bestseller novel Nine Perfect Strangers by Liane Moriarty, the series gained popularity for its storyline quickly, earning a rating of 7 out of 10 on IMDb.

A look back at Nine Perfect Strangers season 1

Nine Perfect Strangers opens with the dark and mysterious Masha welcoming the group to Tranquilium House. This group of nine people are strangers to each other, with their only common streak being signing up to the resort's ten-day retreat that promised to help them rejuvenate, away from the stresses of everyday life in the city.

The retreat starts fairly like any other long-term wellness program: taking the guests on hikes and meditation sessions. It becomes evident why each of these unique guests are here; Frances (Melissa McCarty) the romance novelist, is trying to get over a heartbreak, the rich couple Ben and Jessica (Melvin Gregg and Samara Weaving) were having trouble in their marriage after winning the lottery, and the Marconi family had recently lost a child.

Still from Nine Perfect Strangers. Image via Instagram/@9stangershulu

Yao (Manny Jacinto) and Delilah (Tiffany Boone) are Masha's consultants who monitor the guests like hawks. Everyone seems to be doing all right until some of the guests get a suspicion that their health smoothies are laced with psychoactive drugs.

Masha reveals to the group that they have each been administered microdoses of LSD without their prior consent, right from day one. While that explained the resort's rigid rules, the group is astonished to hear that they had just been given a much larger dose.

As they begin to argue, the drugs begin to hit all of them, and Masha escapes the room, locking them in to supposedly resolve their issues. Delilah flees the resort in Ben's Lamborghini, while Yao tries to stop Masha, which ends up getting him drugged.

Nicole Kidman as Masha. Image via Instagram/@9strangershulu

Masha takes the drug herself and decides the group activity is still not over, and in a bid to give them their "near-death revelations", she starts a fire outside the room, causing further panic amongst the guests.

It is during this fire that the guests do make some daunting realizations - Ben and Jessica affirm their love for one another, pledging to make it work if they survive the fire, Lars (Luke Evans) realizes he is afraid to lose his partner back home, and wishes he could be a dad, the Marconis have a drug-induced conversation with the son they had recently lost to suicide, Zach, where he reassures them that they were not to blame for his depression, and Carmel (Regina Hall) comes to terms with her past, and accepts her body for how it is.

The police arrive at the resort after chasing down Delilah in the stolen Lamborghini, and Masha and Yao are placed under arrest. The guests, despite being angry about the drugs, come to terms with the idea that the retreat did heal their traumas. They express their gratitude by testifying for her, and Masha is free to go.

The season closes with an image of Masha some years later, having written a book documenting this tale, while still running her lucrative LSD-based wellness program.

The tales at Tranquilium House are set to return with an all-new ensemble cast - including Murray Bartlett, Henry Golding, Christine Baranski, and Mark Strong - this Wednesday, May 21, 2025. Season 2 of Nine Perfect Strangers can be streamed on Hulu and Amazon Prime Video with a relevant subscription.

