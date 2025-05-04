Another Simple Favor: Full list of cast explored

The comedy mystery film Another Simple Favor, a sequel to the 2018 film A Simple Favor, was released on Prime Video on May 1, 2025. Directed by Paul Feig, Another Simple Favor picks up five years after the events of the first film, when Emily Nelson was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the double murder of her father and sister.

Emily invites Stephanie Smothers to her extravagant wedding to a rich Italian businessman, luring her with the promise of increasing book sales and the threat of a potential lawsuit. Things take a dark turn when Nelson's former husband, Sean, is found dead in his hotel room.

The film sees the return of Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively in their roles as Stephanie Smothers and Emily Nelson. Henry Golding, Elizabeth Perkins, and Bashir Salahuddin also join the cast.

Complete cast list of Another Simple Favor

1) Anna Kendrick as Stephanie Smothers

Anna Kendrick as Stephanie Smothers (Image via Instagram/@annakendrick47)

American actress Anna Kendrick plays the role of Stephanie Smothers, a blogger turned author and amateur investigator. Smothers is pulled back into Emily Nelson's chaotic world when she is invited to be the maid of honor at Nelson's wedding in Italy.

The Academy Award nominee had her breakout role in the 2009 movie Up in the Air. She is also known for her roles in Pitch Perfect, Twilight, Camp, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, and The Accountant.

2) Blake Lively as Emily Nelson

69th Cannes Film Festival - Cafe Society screening and opening ceremony - Source: Getty

Blake Lively returns to reprise her role as Emily Nelson in Another Simple Favor. Nelson is a con artist who has been released from prison on appeal after murdering her father. Under her real name, Hope, she begins to manipulate and threaten Stephanie for stealing her identity and life.

Lively is best known for her role as Serena van der Woodsen in the teen drama series Gossip Girl. She also recently starred in the romantic drama film It Ends With Us. Her other projects include The Age of Adaline, The Town, and The Shallows.

3) Henry Golding as Sean Townsend

Henry Golding as Sean Townsend (Image via Instagram/@henrygolding)

Henry Golding takes up the role of Nelson's ex-husband Sean. In the first film, he starts a relationship with Stephanie after assuming his wife had died. In the sequel, he is killed by an unknown assailant in his hotel room, which Stephanie assumes is part of Emily's revenge.

Golding made his film debut as Nick Young in the romantic comedy Crazy Rich Asians. He has since appeared in other films such as Last Christmas, The Gentlemen, and the action-adventure 2021 movie Snake Eyes.

4) Elizabeth Perkins as Margaret

Elizabeth Perkins as Margaret (Image via Instagram/@elizabethperkins)

Elizabeth Perkins plays Margaret, Emily's cold and estranged mother. She offers new insight into Emily's traumatic past and complicated motivations.

Perkins has received three Emmy nominations for her role in the comedy series Weeds. She has also appeared on other TV shows such as GLOW, Minx, and The Afterparty. Her film credits include Big, Miracle on 34th Street, and The Flintstones.

5) Michele Morrone as Dante Versano

Michele Morrone as Dante Versano (Image via Instagram/@michelemorrone)

Michele Morrone plays Dante Versano, a successful Italian businessman with organized crime connections. He is engaged to Emily Nelson and plans their wedding in the Capri Islands, Italy. Dante is the focal point of the film's plot, with themes of falsehood, family secrets, and mafia intrigue woven throughout.

Morrone is an Italian actor who gained recognition for his leading role as Massimo Torricelli in the drama trilogy 365 Days.

List of supporting actors in Another Simple Favor

Besides the aforementioned actors, several others appear in Another Simple Favor. Here is a list of actors and the characters they play in the film:

Andrew Rannells as Darren

Joshua Satine as Miles Smothers

Ian Ho as Nicholas "Nicky" Townsend-Nelson

Kelly McCormack as Stacy

Aparna Nancherla as Sona

Bashir Salahuddin as Detective Summerville

Elena Sofia Ricci as Portia Versano

Allison Janney as Aunt Linda

Alex Newell as Vicky

Another Simple Favor is available to watch on Prime Video.

