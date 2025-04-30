All TV shows and movies for Hulu releasing in May 2025

Hulu is all set to present fans with new episodes of some of the most beloved shows, like Nine Perfect Strangers and The Handmaid's Tale. Nine Perfect Strangers will premiere on May 21, 2025, while the final four episodes of the The Handmaid's Talewill roll out through May 27, 2025.
Fans of action thrillers and Tom Cruise can enjoy several Mission: Impossible films, including Ghost Protocol and Rogue Nation, as they will release on Hulu throughout the month. From older iconic films to brand-new arrivals, Hulu has a lot in store for this month.
Drama lovers can stream the all-new show, Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, while true crime fans will have Mormon Mom Gone Wrong: The Ruby Franke Story to watch. Much to the delight of anime fans, Naruto Shippuden: Complete season 9 is getting added to Hulu.
Upcoming releases on Hulu in May 2025
May 2025 has a diverse collection of movies and TV shows scheduled to hit Hulu. Here are all the releases fans can look forward to this month.
Thursday, May 01, 2025
- Alone Australia season 1
- The Chicano Squad season 1
- History’s Greatest Escapes with Morgan Freeman season 2
- Inmate to Roommate season 2
- James Brown: Say It Loud season 1
- Jeopardy! Masters season 3
- Naruto Shippuden season 9
- Pawn Stars season 22
- Alienoid
- Attack the Block
- Babylon A.D.
- Basic
- Courage Under Fire
- Deliver Us From Evil
- Far From the Madding Crowd
- The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil
- Hacksaw Ridge
- Horrible Bosses
- Joy
- Kingsman: The Secret Service
- Kung Fu Panda
- Man on Fire
- Meet the Parents
- Mission: Impossible
- Mission: Impossible II
- Mission: Impossible III
- Once Upon a Time in America
- Prospect
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
- Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope
- Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back
- Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi
- Tropic Thunder
- Waitress
- Wedding Crashers
Friday, May 02, 2025
- Decision to Leave
Sunday, May 04, 2025
- Insidious: The Red Door
Wednesday, May 07, 2025
- Kun by Agüero
Thursday, May 08, 2025
- Vanderpump Villa season 2
- Alone Australia season 2
Friday, May 09, 2025
- The UnXplained season 7
- Summer of ’69
Saturday, May 10, 2025
- Expedition Unknown season 6
Monday, May 12, 2025
- Hell’s Paradise season 1
- My Next Life as a Villainess season 1
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
- Not Others season 1
- Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation
Thursday, May 15, 2025
- The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2
Friday, May 16, 2025
- Matteo Lane: The Al Dente Special
- Welcome to Wrexham season 4
Saturday, May 17, 2025
- Death by Fame season 1
- Expedition X season 6–7
Tuesday, May 20, 2025
- American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story
Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Thursday, May 22, 2025
- Ancient Aliens season 20
- Outrageous Love with Nene Leakes season 1
Friday, May 23, 2025
- The Last Showgirl
Saturday, May 24, 2025
- BBQ Brawl: Flay vs. Anderson vs. Burrell season 4
Sunday, May 25, 2025
- How to Please a Woman
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
- Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 1
- Re:Zero season 1
- Tower of God season 1
Thursday, May 29, 2025
- Adults season 1
Friday, May 30, 2025
- Into the Deep
Saturday, May 31, 2025
- House Hunters season 253
- Tournament of Champions season 1
Stay tuned for more updates on all your favorite movies and TV shows on Hulu as the year progresses.