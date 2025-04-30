All TV shows and movies for Hulu releasing in May 2025

Hulu is all set to present fans with new episodes of some of the most beloved shows, like Nine Perfect Strangers and The Handmaid's Tale. Nine Perfect Strangers will premiere on May 21, 2025, while the final four episodes of the The Handmaid's Talewill roll out through May 27, 2025.

Fans of action thrillers and Tom Cruise can enjoy several Mission: Impossible films, including Ghost Protocol and Rogue Nation, as they will release on Hulu throughout the month. From older iconic films to brand-new arrivals, Hulu has a lot in store for this month.

Drama lovers can stream the all-new show, Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, while true crime fans will have Mormon Mom Gone Wrong: The Ruby Franke Story to watch. Much to the delight of anime fans, Naruto Shippuden: Complete season 9 is getting added to Hulu.

Upcoming releases on Hulu in May 2025

May 2025 has a diverse collection of movies and TV shows scheduled to hit Hulu. Here are all the releases fans can look forward to this month.

Thursday, May 01, 2025

Alone Australia season 1

The Chicano Squad season 1

History’s Greatest Escapes with Morgan Freeman season 2

Inmate to Roommate season 2

James Brown: Say It Loud season 1

Jeopardy! Masters season 3

Naruto Shippuden season 9

Pawn Stars season 22

Alienoid

Attack the Block

Babylon A.D.

Basic

Courage Under Fire

Deliver Us From Evil

Far From the Madding Crowd

The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil

Hacksaw Ridge

Horrible Bosses

Joy

Kingsman: The Secret Service

Kung Fu Panda

Man on Fire

Meet the Parents

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

Once Upon a Time in America

Prospect

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope

Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back

Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi

Tropic Thunder

Waitress

Wedding Crashers

Friday, May 02, 2025

Decision to Leave

Sunday, May 04, 2025

Insidious: The Red Door

Wednesday, May 07, 2025

Kun by Agüero

Thursday, May 08, 2025

Vanderpump Villa season 2

Alone Australia season 2

Friday, May 09, 2025

The UnXplained season 7

Summer of ’69

Saturday, May 10, 2025

Expedition Unknown season 6

Monday, May 12, 2025

Hell’s Paradise season 1

My Next Life as a Villainess season 1

Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Not Others season 1

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation

Thursday, May 15, 2025

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2

Friday, May 16, 2025

Matteo Lane: The Al Dente Special

Welcome to Wrexham season 4

Saturday, May 17, 2025

Death by Fame season 1

Expedition X season 6–7

Tuesday, May 20, 2025

American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story

Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Thursday, May 22, 2025

Ancient Aliens season 20

Outrageous Love with Nene Leakes season 1

Friday, May 23, 2025

The Last Showgirl

Saturday, May 24, 2025

BBQ Brawl: Flay vs. Anderson vs. Burrell season 4

Sunday, May 25, 2025

How to Please a Woman

Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy season 1

Re:Zero season 1

Tower of God season 1

Thursday, May 29, 2025

Adults season 1

Friday, May 30, 2025

Into the Deep

Saturday, May 31, 2025

House Hunters season 253

Tournament of Champions season 1

Stay tuned for more updates on all your favorite movies and TV shows on Hulu as the year progresses.

