Where was Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 filmed? All shooting locations explored

The drama series Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 premiered its first episodes on May 21, 2025, exclusively on Hulu in the U.S. The series was created by David E. Kelley and developed in partnership with John-Henry Butterworth. It is based on the 2018 novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty.

The latest installment follows Masha Dmitrichenko, founder of the wellness resort called Tranquillum House. After being cleared of all charges as the guests covered for her in their police interviews, Masha is seen to have invited a new set of nine guests for a 10-day retreat in a picturesque town in the Austrian Alps.

Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 was primarily filmed in the mountainous regions of Austria and Germany, with a new retreat in the Austrian Alps. Details regarding the filming locations, plot, and cast for the latest installment are discussed further in the article.

Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 filming locations explored

1) Austria

The Austrian Alps were a prominent location for the shooting of Nine Perfect Strangers season 2, as confirmed by the official Hulu website. Previously, the Tranquillum House Retreat was set in the fictional town of Cabrillo, California. After the ordeals of the previous season, the retreat has been shifted to the Austrian Alps.

The first look photos posted on the official Instagram account of the series offer the viewers an idea of the new setting for the latest season. Masha (played by Nicole Kidman) is seen standing at the bottom of the Alps, styling a new look. In the other photos, the characters are seen in warm clothes and also near fireplaces, indicating that a major chunk was filmed at the location.

As per 4filming.com, a guide for filming locations of movies and TV series, Schloss Blühnbach in the Blühnbach Valley is the main resort location. Many other places in Salzburg, such as the town of Werfen and Schloss Leopoldskron, a historic palace, were used for filming certain scenes. The iconic Austrian village, Hallstatt, and the capital, Vienna, were also used to film certain outside scenes.

2) Penzing Studios, Germany

As confirmed by the above post from the official Instagram account of The Penzing Studios, many scenes were filmed in the German-based location. The reshooting of certain outdoor scenes with the help of the latest technologies, and also scenes set in the interiors of the retreat, were all filmed in the studio.

In an interview with Variety in July 2024, the actor Henry Golding, who stars as Peter, one of the nine guests, confirmed Germany as a filming location. The actor stated he spent six months in the country filming for Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 with Nicole Kidman, and also shaved his hair off as he was growing tired of it.

“I just spent six months in Munich with Nicole Kidman shooting Nine Perfect Strangers season 2. I had this bouffant, this massive hair but I was so tired of it. I’m told buzzed is very in right now," he shared.

What is the latest season all about?

Henry Golding as Peter in Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 (Image via Hulu)

The drama series Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 returns with Masha Dimitrichenko, who invites a set of nine new strangers to a wellness retreat. The nine strangers were carefully chosen, and each seemed to be interconnected with someone or the other. Masha again makes use of a psychoactive drug called psilocybin to bring out past traumas of the strangers in order to deal with them.

The cast for the series is led by Nicole Kidman, who stars as Masha Dimitrichenko, founder of the wellness retreat Tranquillum House. The cast list also includes Henry Golding as Peter, Mark Strong as David, Murray Bartlett as Brian, Christine Baranski as Victoria, and Annie Murphy as Imogen.

Other notable appearances in the latest season include King Princess, Dolly de Leon, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Lena Olin, Aras Aydin, and Lucas Englander.

The next episode of Nine Perfect Strangers season 2, titled The Field Trip, will be released on May 28, 2025, exclusively on Hulu in the U.S.

