Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 released its first two episodes on May 21, 2025, exclusively on Hulu in the US. Created by David E. Kelley and Jez Butterworth, the series is based on the 2018 novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty.
Season 2 follows Masha Dimitrichenko's return after all charges against her from the previous season were dropped. The guests chose to withhold certain details to keep Masha out of jail. Masha is hired by her former psychiatrist, Helena, who is struggling to keep her retreat business afloat. Masha is set to work with nine new strangers as she helps them overcome past traumas through psychedelic means.
According to IMDb, the series has received a positive rating of 7/10 based on over 65,000 reviews so far. Details regarding Nine Perfect Strangers season 2's release schedule, cast, and plot are discussed further in the article.
Release details for Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 explored
The first two episodes of Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 premiered on May 21, 2025, exclusively on Hulu in the US. Viewers can expect new episodes every Wednesday at 12 am ET. The detailed release schedule for the series is as follows:
Where to watch Nine Perfect Strangers season 2?
Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 is exclusively available on Hulu in the US. Outside the US and China, episodes of the series can be found on Prime Video in certain regions and are released a day after their premiere on Hulu.
For audiences in the US, Hulu offers subscription plans divided into three categories: Hulu plans, Hulu + Live TV plans, and bundle plans. Viewers can choose the ad-supported plan at $9.99 per month or the ad-free plan at $18.99 per month. Hulu also provides ad-inclusive bundle plans that include other streaming services such as Disney+, HBO Max, and ESPN+.
Cast and crew details for season 2
Jonathan Levine directed the first two episodes of Nine Perfect Strangers season 2. David E. Kelley, Samantha Strauss, and Jez Butterworth return as creators and executive producers for this latest installment. Yves Bélanger and Frank Lamm are the credited cinematographers for the series.
Nicole Kidman reprises her lead role as Masha Dimitrichenko, the founder of the wellness retreat known as Tranquillum House, for the ongoing season. The cast also includes Henry Golding as Peter, Mark Strong as David, Annie Murphy as Imogen, Dolly de Leon as Agnes, and Murray Bartlett as Brian.
Other notable features include Christine Baranski as Victoria, Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Wolfie, King Princess as Tina, Lucas Englander as Martin, and Lena Olin as Helena.
What is the series all about?
According to Hulu, the series takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort where nine stressed city dwellers attempt to find a better way of living. The series' synopsis further states:
"Watching over them during this 10-day retreat is the resort's director, Masha. However, these nine “perfect” strangers have no idea what is about to hit them."
The next episode, titled The Field Trip, of the drama series Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 is set to be released exclusively on Hulu on May 28, 2025.
Stay tuned with us for further updates.