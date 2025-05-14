Max is out, HBO Max is back: Warner Bros. reverses rebrand

Warner Bros. Discovery has announced that its streaming platform will revert to the name HBO Max, replacing the Max branding introduced just a year ago. The decision comes ahead of a global rollout and is set to take effect later in 2025.
Max was launched in May 2023 as a combination of content from HBO Max and Discovery+. It aimed to simplify the user experience by offering a wider content library under a single brand. However, Warner Bros. Discovery will now bring back the HBO name, acknowledging its legacy and recognition among audiences.
The name change has raised questions about the reasons behind the shift and the broader strategy for the company’s streaming operations. While the company has confirmed the rebrand, full details about execution timelines and global rollout phases are still limited.
The move was confirmed during Warner Bros. Discovery’s upfront presentation to advertisers in New York on May 13, 2025. In a press release issued on the same day, the company stated,
“Returning the HBO brand into HBO Max will further drive the service forward and amplify the uniqueness that subscribers can expect from the offering. It is also a testament to WBD’s willingness to keep boldly iterating its strategy and approach — leaning heavily on consumer data and insights — to best position itself for success.”
Reasons for the return to HBO Max
David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, said,
“The powerful growth we have seen in our global streaming service is built around the quality of our programming. Today, we are bringing back HBO, the brand that represents the highest quality in media, to further accelerate that growth in the years ahead.”
Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO of HBO and Max Content, added,
“With the course we are on and strong momentum we are enjoying, we believe HBO Max far better represents our current consumer proposition. And it clearly states our implicit promise to deliver content that is recognized as unique and, to steal a line we always said at HBO, worth paying for.”
In an interview with Deadline published on May 14, 2025, JB Perrette, CEO and President of Global Streaming and Games elaborated on the rationale behind the decision.
"We’ve been iterating on this, both from a content and strategy standpoint for the last two years. The reality is, David [Zaslav] said, look, the consumer always tells you whether you’re right or wrong. And in that context, why don’t you go back? That sounds like HBO. Let’s be bold and make the right decision for our business at a moment of great strength."
The reversal is largely driven by brand recognition and audience association with quality content. Internally, executives noted that the HBO label continues to stand out in a crowded market, especially as viewers seek programming that is distinctive rather than abundant. Perrette also said,
“No consumer today is saying they want more content, but most consumers are saying they want better content.”
The decision reflects Warner Bros. Discovery’s aim to focus on quality-driven programming that aligns with its brand identity. The move also aligns with changing consumer behavior, where the value of strong brand association is critical in retaining subscribers.
Since launching Max in 2023, Warner Bros. Discovery says it has improved the profitability of its streaming division by nearly $3 billion and added 22 million subscribers in the past year. The company projects reaching over 150 million subscribers globally by the end of 2026.
Variety in a report published on May 14, 2025, confirmed that the rebrand will begin this summer. While the interface and content offerings will remain the same, the new logo will reflect the HBO Max name and appear across all user interfaces and promotional materials.
