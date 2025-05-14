Nevertheless actress Han So-hee announces 1st Fanmeeting World tour 'Xohee Loved One': Dates, cities, & all we know so far

On May 13, 2025, Han So-hee's agency, 9ato Entertainment, confirmed that the South Korean actress will embark on her first international fan tour, titled "2025 HAN SO HEE 1st FANMEETING WORLD TOUR [Xohee Loved Ones]."

The Nevertheless star's agency dropped the official update through a video post online, along with a tour poster that outlined the cities and show dates.

The dates, cities, and venues for the 2025 HAN SO HEE 1st FANMEETING WORLD TOUR [Xohee Loved Ones] are listed below:

July 12 – Bangkok, Chaengwattana Hall

July 20 – Tokyo, Zepp DiverCity

August 2 – Taipei, Legacy Tera

August 30 – Los Angeles, Wilshire Ebell Theatre

September 1 – New York, Claire Tow Theatre

September 6 – Hong Kong, Go Park Stadium

October 3 – Frankfurt (Mainz), Frankfurter Hof

October 5 – London, Clapham Grand

October 7 – Paris, Cabaret Sauvage

October 8 – Berlin, Columbia Theatre

October 26 – Seoul, Yonsei University Auditorium

The official poster for Han So-hee's fan event concludes with a quiet teaser: “and more...,” hinting that additional cities could still be announced. The design features So-hee's silhouette and repeats a message calling fans “sparkling treasures,” as part of the tour’s branding.

Ticket information isn’t available yet. Fans can stay tuned to her social accounts and Hi-end, the fan platform, for more updates.

Actress Han So-hee to appear at Cannes Film Festival as Boucheron's global brand ambassador

On May 12, 2025, News 1 reported that Han So-hee will attend the 78th Cannes Film Festival as the global ambassador for Boucheron, a prestigious French brand renowned for its fine jewelry and timepieces. The event is scheduled to take place from May 13 to 24 in the French Riviera city of Cannes.

If she attends, this will mark the 31-year-old's second consecutive year joining the celebration as Boucheron’s official representative. Her impression is part of the brand's red carpet campaign and is not associated with any film premiere. Korean representation at this year’s festival is limited.

The short film First Summer, directed by Hyeo-young, will be showcased in the La Cinef section, which features student films. Meanwhile, Gyeong, a short animation by Jung Yu-mi, will also be presented in the Critics’ Week section, running alongside the main festival. No other Korean features were selected for the official competition this year, marking the third consecutive year without representation.

Han So-hee debuted in 2017 with Reunited Worlds. She has since steadily gained attention for her roles in The World of the Married, Nevertheless, My Name, and Soundtrack #1.

Most recently, she impressed viewers in Gyeongseong Creature 2 on Netflix, playing Yoon Chae-ok. Currently, the actress is working on the film Project Y.

